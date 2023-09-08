Need inspiration? Now that the sun has come out, here are some ideas of different places in Yorkshire you can visit where you can enjoy the hot weather.

It’s always good to be prepared for how to keep your family occupied. Whether you would like to spend the day outside soaking up the sun or exploring the deep nature reserves and admiring views on a railway experience, there is something for everyone.

All of these attractions have been rated between four and five stars on Google by visitors who have left positive reviews. Many of these venues have a long, rich history, perfect for those who love to learn about Yorkshire’s heritage.

From observing wildlife in their natural habitats in parks or embarking on an adventure at some of Yorkshire’s most tranquil and picturesque landscapes in the Dales, these ideas require dry and sunny weather to enjoy.

Best things to do in Yorkshire on a sunny day

North Yorkshire Moors Railway

This heritage railway site has recently had its own Channel 5 show The Big Steam Adventures with Doctor Who actor Peter Davison and NYMR’s very own Paul ‘Piglet’ Middleton. It is part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

There is a great opportunity to learn all about NYMR’s history and heritage at an event ‘Celebrating 50 Years Talk’ on May 29, 2023 - and it is free.

The railway venue will also be hosting a variety of Pullman Dining Train experiences including Spring and Summer Moorlander events that take you through the stunning North York Moors National Park, an Afternoon Tea experience where you will travel from Grosmont to Pickering and back and Yorkshire Day event.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 3,068 reviews.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

It was originally built on a former riding school and small farm attraction in 2009 and now it is a vibrant centre for conservation and welfare with more than 400 animals with more than 70 different species.

There are lots of things to enjoy at Yorkshire Wildlife Park including animal experiences, dinosaur discovery, short breaks, camping at YWP, show and ranger talks and play areas perfect for children.

The entire park is located outside, so weather is an important factor to consider.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 17,425 reviews.

Stockeld Park

This Grade I listed country house and park spans 2,000 acres of land and widely covers the area between Wetherby and the villages of Spofforth and Sicklinghall.

It is popular for its Adventure Park, a seasonal attraction with a range of indoor and outdoor activities that vary with each season.

There are a variety of indoor and outdoor events taking place at Stockeld Park until May 21, 2023: the Bluebell Trail in the Enchanted Forest, Playhive, The Enchanted Forest, The Magical Maze, Buccaneer Boats, Outdoor Inflatables, Pedal Go Karts, Woodlands Cove, Tangle Tree Climb, Teepee Encampment, Spider’s Lair and Farmer Foster’s Barnyard.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 3,327 reviews.

Aysgarth Falls

Aysgarth Falls is located in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, where the River Ure flows through.

There are lots of people available to ask any questions about the attraction and interesting displays around the area where you can learn all about the Dales and it is a great starting point for those who want to make the most of the stunning landscapes.

It’s also a great place to observe nature and wildlife and it has attracted visitors for more than 200 years.

Aysgarth Falls has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 5,281 reviews.

Whitby Abbey

Tourists and locals alike have been visiting the Abbey for almost 1,500 years; it’s a place where you can learn all about the saints and poets of Whitby, not to mention the spooky history of Bram Stoker’s Dracula as you explore gothic ruins and the beautiful views.

With its fantastic views over the Yorkshire coast, a refurbished museum and vast open grounds to roam about in, Whitby Abbey is a great day out, especially on a bright, sunny day.

Wander through the historic ruins, enjoy the beautiful coastal views, discover tales of Viking raids and saintly Saxons in the museum and find out how Whitby inspired the story of Dracula.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 10,966 reviews.

White Scar Cave

This is considered the longest show cave in Britain and was first discovered in 1923 by Cambridge student Christopher Long while he was on holiday in the Dales. He noticed a slight fissure in the ground, and decided to look into it.

Two years later the cave was opened to the public; it has a selection of features from the longest cave tour in Britain and is a member of the Association of British and Irish Show Caves.

This cave is ‘not for the faint-hearted’ according to Mike Cooper who describes 50 harder caving trips in Yorkshire, including Broken Finger Pot, Boggarts Roaring Holes and Mossdale Caverns.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 2,443 reviews.

Robin Hood's Bay

This coastal fishing village has been around since the early 11th century and the first evidence of man residing in the area was 3,000 years ago when Bronze Age burial grounds were dug on the high moorland.

It is packed with shops, businesses and amenities to enjoy as well as outdoor activities such as Falling Foss and the tea garden, Robin Hood’s Bay Ghost Walk, The Galley, On the Quarterdeck, North Yorkshire Off Road Centre, Fylingdales Moor and Robin Hood’s Bay Walks.

There are also plenty of nature and wildlife locations to visit along with venues for art and music.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 201 reviews.

Roundhay Park

The DeLacy family from Pontefract Castle owned the area known as Roundhay in the 13th century, when it was used as a hunting park.

There’s lots to do at Roundhay Park including cricket, canoeing, Dragon Boat Races, the farmers’ market, food festival and fun fair.

It’s also a great place for geology enthusiasts and hosts events where you can make your own Magical Chinese Lanterns, a Triathlon and many more water activities including rowing.

Roundhay Park has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 12,487 reviews.

Bolton Castle

The majestic Grade I listed building is a 14th century castle located in Wensleydale that was damaged during the English Civil War - yet most of the structure survived.

With plenty of places to stay, falconry experiences, the gardens, tearoom and plenty of exciting events, Bolton Castle is very popular during the summer months.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,870 reviews.

Mother Shipton's Cave

Mother Shipton’s Cave is based in Knaresborough near the River Nidd, where there is a petrifying well, also known as a dropping well; it is considered the oldest tourist attraction to charge a fee in England and has been opened to the public since 1630.

The residence of the legendary Mother Shipton who was famous for her prophecies; she predicted the fates of several rulers, as well as the invention of iron ships, the Great Fire of London in 1666 and the defeat of the Spanish Armada.

Her fascinating and sad history has attracted visitors from all over the world. The attraction is outdoors which makes it a great day out during the summer months.

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 2,918 reviews.

Thwaite Watermill

The mill can be traced back to the 1700s and in 1990 Thwaite opened as a museum that offers a range of activities, exhibitions, events and facilities inspired by its industrial past.

It is nestled on a tiny island in the River Aire in Leeds and is one of the last remaining examples of a water powered mill in Britain.

Due to its obscure location, it is considered a hidden gem and is beloved by visitors.