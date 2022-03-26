Whether it’s a day out observing meerkats in their natural habitat at Bridlington Animal Park, an elegant champagne afternoon tea for two or a thrilling group activity at an Escape Room, there are lots of things to do in Yorkshire, whatever you’re in the mood for.

The average price of a petrol to fill your car is roughly £75.

Here are activities to do in Yorkshire that cost less than that.

The Woolpack at Esholt is celebrating the 40th anniversary since it first appeared on Emmerdale. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

30-minute meerkat experience

This fun day out takes place at Bridlington Animal Park.

For just £35, you can immerse yourself in the life of a meerkat, observing their behaviours and lifestyle.

Find out more about the experience and how to book by visiting the Bridlington Animal Park website.

Champagne afternoon tea

At Bagden Hall Hotel, Huddersfield, you can enjoy a luxury afternoon tea treat with your special someone.

From just £25 (per person), you can indulge in delicate finger sandwiches served on white or brown bread, homemade fruit scones provided with strawberry preserve, clotted cream and butter, along with Yorkshire Parkin, a Chocolate Log, Banoffee Fool and Rum and Raisin Cheesecake and of course a glass of champagne.

To find out more about how to book visit the Classic Lodges website.

Emmerdale Village Tour

Step into the set of Emmerdale Village and travel towards the Yorkshire Dales for an eventful experience taking you behind the scenes of Emmerdale.

Explore the same areas where your favourite Emmerdale characters have walked, whilst enjoying the stunning countryside landscape for just £35.

To find out more about the tour and how to book visit the Emmerdale Village Tour website.

Escape Room with Escape Hunt in Leeds

You can choose one theme out of four options: Worlds Collide (Doctor Who), The Fourth Samurai, Blackbeard’s Treasure and Our Finest Hour.

For two to three players, tickets cost £27, and for four to six players, tickets cost £22.

To find out more about the adventure game and how to book, visit Escape Hunt website (and select ‘Leeds’ in the drop down location menu at the top).

Glamping at Yapham Holds Farmhouse, York

The gothic camping pods come with a sofa bed, heating, electric; indoor and outdoor lighting, television with a DVD player, a picnic bench and an optional two-burner and single grill cooking stove with gas.

Prices are £60 a night, with a minimum of two nights booking required at the weekends and bank holidays. You would have to pay an additional fee of £5 for each dog, maximum of two dogs and they are required to be on a short lead.

For more information on how to book and what to bring with you visit the Yapham Holds Farmhouse website.

Treetop challenge with Go Ape at Dalby Forest

Swing from high ropes like Tarzan in the great Yorkshire forest and try the 50m high zip wire.

This activity is perfect for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies.

Prices are £33 per person, you can find out more about booking and the various activities on the Go Ape website.

Gin experience at Masons of Yorkshire

Discover the magic behind Yorkshire’s selection of gin and learn all about the art of distilling.

Enhance your senses with guided tastings or join Masons of Yorkshire for an elegant cocktail evening where you will explore the coveted art of mixology.