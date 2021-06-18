Some are outdoor and some are indoor, just in case the rain does materialise.

Potteric Carr Nature Reserve

Potteric Carr Nature Reserve is a wetland reserve providing natural habitats for birds and other wildlife.

The nature reserve provides great opportunities for bird watching, with bird watching houses placed throughout the park.

Potteric Carr Visitor Centre, Mallard Way, Doncaster, DN4 8DB

01302 325 736

https://www.ywt.org.uk/nature-reserves/potteric-carr-nature-reserveClifton Park

Clifton Park near Rotherham is home to a beautiful Georgian house that contains Clifton Park Museum, offering educational displays on the history of the borough.

The grounds also have several play areas for children, including a miniature funfair and golf course for the whole family to enjoy.

Clifton Park, Clifton Lane, Rotherham, S65 2BH

http://www.cliftonparkrotherham.co.ukGreno Woods Nature Reserve

Greno Woods, near Sheffield, is an ancient woodland home to a variety of wildlife and wildflowers.

Spread across 169 hectares, the reserve has several walks and footpaths throughout the woods that allow visitors to experience the natural woodland and wildlife.

Greno Woods can be found north of Grenoside village, north Sheffield at OS Grid Reference SK 328 954.

https://www.wildsheffield.com/reserves/greno-woods/The National Science and Media Museum

The National Science and Media Museum offers several educational displays and exhibitions.

Visitors can learn about all aspects of media including photography, television, videogames and the internet, as well as the science of light and colour.

The National Science and Media Museum, Pictureville, Bradford, BD1 1NQ

0330 058 0058

https://www.scienceandmediamuseum.org.ukRoberts Park

Roberts Park, in Saltaire, is spread across 14 acres of urban, public park.

The park contains a grandstand for live musical performances, as well as a play area and skate park for children to enjoy.

Roberts Park was also awarded the Green Flag Award for accessible parks and public green spaces.

80 Higher Coach Rd, Saltaire, Baildon, Shipley, BD17 5RH

01274 431 000

https://www.visitbradford.com/thedms.aspx?dms=3&venue=2180255Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park is set in the 18th-century Bretton Hall estate, West Yorkshire

As one of the UK’s leading outdoor art galleries, the park has a variety of exhibitions and displays across the grounds.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park also has a number of indoor art displays, as well as a cafe onsite.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, Wakefield, WF43 4LG

01924 832 631

https://ysp.org.ukShibden Hall

Located near to Halifax in the Shibden valley, Shibden Hall is a grade II listed historic house dating back to 1420.

Visitors can enjoy the architecture, gardens and 17th century barn that makes up the estate.

Nearby woodland, walking trails and a boating lake can also be explored.

Shibden Hall, Lister's Rd, Halifax, HX3 6XG

01422 352 246

https://museums.calderdale.gov.uk/visit/shibden-hallValley Gardens

Valley Gardens is an English Heritage Grade-II Listed Garden.

The park is spread across 17 acres of formal gardens and woodland, and also features historical buildings and an adventure play area.

Valley Gardens, Valley Drive, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ

https://www.harrogate.gov.uk/visit-parks-woodlands/valley-gardens-harrogateThe Shambles

The Shambles, in York city centre, is a charming medieval street that attracts many tourists from worldwide every year.

Visitors can enjoy the range of shops, cafes and independent businesses that now make up the street.

Previously known as ‘The Great Flesh Shambles’, the street was once used predominantly by butchers during its medieval origins.

Shambles, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 7LZ

01904 555 670

https://www.visityork.org/business-directory/shamblesBondville Model Village

Bondville Model Village is a miniature display of over 200 buildings including a castle, ruined abbey and harbour.

Taking two years to build, the complex model village will catch the interests of all the family.

There is also a tearoom and gift shop for visitors.

Bondville Model Village, Sewerby Rd, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1ER