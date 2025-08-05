'This chapel in a cave where a hermit lived is my favourite hidden Yorkshire gem'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is your first Yorkshire memory?

After being ordained, my first appointment with the Salvation Army was at Gawthorpe near Wakefield. I didn’t know it and my dad, who was a long-distance lorry driver, rang me to tell me where Gawthorpe was.

So that was my first contact with Yorkshire having grown up in East Anglia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St. Robert's Cave and chapel, Knaresborough. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Gawthorpe has a maypole and every May Bank Holiday it holds the World Coal Carrying Race. They call a spade a spade in West Yorkshire and, boy, did I get introduced to Yorkshire very quickly 35 years ago.

What is your favourite part of Yorkshire?

It’s got to be the Yorkshire Dales. How can you not love that part of the county? My other interest is rugby, and one of my favourite places is Wharfedale Rugby Club at Threshfield near Grassington.

What would be your perfect day out or weekend away in Yorkshire?

Major Andrew Vertigan

I think wherever you go in Yorkshire, you’d enjoy it. For me, it could be a walk in the Dales, a trip to Whitby because I love looking out to sea and I like York where we now live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But my perfect day would probably be Yorkshire Cup finals day, possibly at Doncaster Rugby Club, where I’d spend the day watching, laughing and seeing the games with my rugby mates.

What is your favourite walk?

I have two old mates I walk with most weeks, and we go on walks lasting three or four hours. My favourite is walking at Fewston and Swinsty Reservoirs near Harrogate. It’s just lovely.

Swinsty Reservoir, in the beautiful Washburn Valley near Otley and Harrogate, has seen a big drop in water levels after weeks of dry weather. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 30th April 2025.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take out for lunch?

I’ve known a few sports people over the years. Sir Ian McGeechan, the British and Irish Lions coach is from Leeds and as cricket is my second sport, as a child, I watched Geoffrey Boycott bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, I have a soft spot for Jonny Bairstow, the Yorkshire captain and England cricketer. When you look at his background, it’s a story of determination and resilience, and some of Jonny’s values resonate with me as well.

Which other sports do you follow in Yorkshire?

I used to play a lot of squash, and I am a sports fanatic. So, when Yorkshire play at York, I’ll go.

Darren Gough, the former Yorkshire and England fast bowler had real character, and I like characters, and when you look at today’s generation of cricketers, Joe Root, the Yorkshire and England batsman from Sheffield, is so good.

Do you have a hidden Yorkshire gem?

That’s easy and I don’t think many people know about it. It’s St Robert’s cave on Abbey Road in Knaresborough. It’s both a chapel and a cave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Robert was born Robert Flower in York and died in 1208 and was recognised as a saint in 1252. He lived as a hermit and attracted followers because of his holiness.

The cave and chapel are by the River Nidd, and I’ve done some filming there.

Which part of Yorkshire would like to own for the day?

What a great question. The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate. I went there as a child and has been the setting for some films which my wife, Andrea, also in the Salvation Army, likes a lot. This hotel has maintained so much of its of its special feel and elegance.

What do you think it is that gives Yorkshire a unique identity?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What you see in Yorkshire folk is an honesty. There’s a warmth and a transparency, so you know where you stand with them. I think Yorkshire people, and I’ve worked with them in Gawthorpe, Wetherby, Pannal, Knaresborough and now York, are most welcoming and they enjoy being together.

Do you have a favourite pub?

I do and it’s the Scott’s Arms at Sicklinghall near Wetherby. When I lived in Wetherby, we’d go there regularly, even though I’m teetotal. The other pub I like is The Kestrel on the Wetherby-Harrogate Road.

And do you have a favourite restaurant?

Where I like is not a conventional restaurant, but the food is great. In the big bar at Castle Park, the home of Doncaster Knights Rugby Club, you can have a meat and potato pie which is second to none. The club’s cow pie is outstanding and in the rugby world, people come from all over the country to eat it. I’ve yet to taste a better cow pie.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

I would say that Fodder at the Great Yorkshire Showground is a delight, and another big favourite is The Artisan Cheese Company in the Shambles at Wetherby.

Who is the Yorkshire person you admire the most?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You won’t have heard of him, but he’s called Elijah Cadman, an evangelist and an early member of the Salvation Army who founded the Salvation Army in Dewsbury in Victorian England.

Today in York, we run projects for the homeless, for drug addicts and tackle human trafficking.

The Salvation Army is represented in more than 130 countries and is the biggest provider of social care outside governments.

We have the respect of Yorkshire people and evidence of their generosity can be seen when we gave away four thousand presents last Christmas to families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do you think Yorkshire has changed since you’ve known it?

I don’t think Yorkshire is any better or worse since I arrived 35 years ago. I think Yorkshire has a sense of community, but the role of the community, like knowing your neighbour, appears to be falling apart. I think there’s less of that.

If a stranger came to Yorkshire and you had time to take that person to one place only, where would that be?