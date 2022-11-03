The idea is that those taking part in the scheme contribute to the restoration of some of the country’s most precious historic buildings, whilst being supported with the skills and knowledge for a career in heritage construction.

Run in partnership with The Hamish Ogston Foundation, it is designed to increase expertise in crafts such as bricklaying, carpentry, plastering and stonemasonry.

It was a similar motive that led Sarah Cobham of Wakefield-based social enterprise Dreamtime Creative to apply for funding for a heritage and education project earlier this year. Young people are now learning skills to protect and preserve the city’s Westgate Unitarian Chapel, a Grade II*-Listed building dating back to 1752.

Students have been developing heritage construction skills by working on the restoration of Westgate Unitarian Chapel. Photo: Supplied by Wakefield Council

The catacombs of the chapel are the burial place for influential historical figures such as industrialists, innovators, members of Parliament and political radicals.

Sarah, a member of the chapel’s committee, explains how the building needed urgent repairs and these are now being funded as part of the £3.8m Wakefield Upper Westgate Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) project.

Yorkshire Lime Company, a specialist building contractor, is teaching students from the building department at Wakefield College about traditional methods for restoration as it carries out work at the chapel.

Students are learning about working with heritage bricks, the use of specialist mortar, and about the difference between working at ground level and underground in the catacombs.

It is hoped the scheme will encourage them to consider a career in conserving buildings and help to address the national shortage of skilled workers for heritage projects.

"The impact on the young people has been incredible and it also means our Grade II*-Listed building is getting some much needed attention,” Sarah says. “It's a powerful collaboration...These students now have real potential for employment straight into the heritage sector.”

The HAZ initiative is a collaboration between Wakefield Council and Historic England that offers grants to owners of historic buildings in the Westgate area to repair and revitalise the venues.

Coun Darren Byford, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration says: “It’s great to see enthusiastic young people getting hands-on experience, and learning vital repair skills.

