Thomas Chippendale (1718-1779) became the most celebrated furniture designer of his age – and some of his most important work can still be seen in Yorkshire.

Chippendale left his mark through half a dozen major commissions from aristocratic clients to design and furnish stately homes in Yorkshire.

This month three houses are inviting visitors to explore his legacy in new ways. Harewood House, near Leeds, is putting on expert talks every Tuesday and Thursday, with volunteer-led tours and creative family activities at Nostell near Wakefield. Meanwhile Temple Newsam in Leeds is putting on Chippendale-themed tours and interactive family trails.

Darcy Allen, Visitor Experience Officer in the Library at Nostell Priory which has many furniture by Thomas Chippendale.

"He just had a wonderful eye,” says Adam Bowett, chairman of the Chippendale Society, who is giving a talk at Nostell on June 22. “Chippendale furniture in my view is never ugly.

"There were plenty of furniture makers at that time who were making very good furniture, but didn’t have the same artistic touch.”

in 1754 Chippendale published a 160-page trade catalogue, showing every type of household furniture, for customers to browse and order from. He also allowed other furniture makers to copy his designs. “It was extremely influential and went to America, the West Indies, Russia, Germany and France as well as England, Scotland and Wales,” says Adam.

There’s still strong demand from collectors for Chippendale furniture, which can fetch eyewatering prices at auction. Last October four George III armchairs made for Harewood's owners, the Lascelles family, sold at auction for £352,800.

A comparable chair, without the Harewood provenance, would be closer to the £20,000 to £25,000 mark says Adam, who in his individual role as a furniture historian, has been called on to assess pieces.

“There’s very good 18th century furniture, which follows Chippendale’s designs, but which weren’t made in his workshop.

"If we want to say it’s by Chippendale, we want to see a bill, a letter or documentary evidence,” he says.

Adam says the most complete Chippendale room in England is probably the tapestry room at Newby Hall: “You can go into the room today and identify almost everything that was recorded in the late 18th century inventory, which is pretty amazing.”

In 1779 Chippendale died of tuberculosis and was buried at St Martin-in-the-Fields – now under the National Gallery. “When he died he was not a rich man,” says Adam.