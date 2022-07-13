Toddler chases 'his piggy' into the ring at Great Yorkshire Show to join popstar JB Gill in the spotlight

JB Gill, who set up a farm in the Kent countryside four years ago, visited the Great Yorkshire Show's Harrogate showground yesterday to meet with pig farmers and handlers.

He was unexpectedly joined in the ring by two-year-old Joshua Kirkby, of Acaster Selby, following his favourite animal.

“He’s just desperate to show piggies,” said Joshua’s mother Millie. “He absolutely loves it – cows, sheep, tractors, anything agricultural. He doesn’t want to go home.”

Pictured Young Pig handler Josh Kirby, aged 2, of York, helps out popstar turn farmer JB Gill, best known as a member of boy band JLS, who was taking the opportunity to handle a Tamworth pig whilst visiting the show. Picture: James Hardisty

JB Gill, of JLS and X Factor fame, met with farmers and pig handlers to hear of their experiences. Recalling his last visit as a CBeebies presenter some years ago, he said if he could live anywhere it would be Harrogate.

“I’m having a fantastic day, the sun is shining,” he said. “I love being a part of the show – I love the passion and excitement and Yorkshire is such a beautiful place.”

And, speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he spoke of his admiration for countryside communities.

Challenges

In particular, he spoke of challenges within the pig farming sector, which has seen turbulence over recent times. “Pigs, and producers, have had a really tough couple of years. It’s across all farming, really,” he said.

“But it’s so important to our story. That’s why shows like this are so important, to acknowledge all that goes into farming.

“A decade ago, the only people that knew about farming were farmers,” he added.

“Actually, it affects us all. It’s so important to recognise where our food comes from, to support that and raise awareness of that.”

Rising awareness

In a post-pandemic world, he said, he believed there was a greater acknowledgement of the importance of the food supply chain in Britain, and a greater appreciation of that.

“That can only increase,” he added. “People are becoming more conscious.

“There are always challenges in farming, something as simple as the weather can have a massive impact. Farmers are resilient – they always find a way through.”

