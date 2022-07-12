The Great Yorkshire Show: Here are some of the celebrities you may have spotted at the show

People near and far have been experiencing the best of Yorkshire including a whole host of celebrities and The Princess Royal at The Great Yorkshire Show.

By Sophie Mei Lan
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 6:58 pm

The sold-out event doesn’t just attract famous names either with the finest produce, people and animals all adding to the atmosphere of the region’s largest agricultural event.

As expected The Princess Royal greeted crowds at the event today (Tuesday July 12) in her role as Patron of the Shorthorn societies.

Celebrities captured by our photographers on the first day of the four-day event include Presenter Adam Henson from BBC’s Countryfile, Peter Wright of Channel 5 fame The Yorkshire Vet, Cannon Hall Farm’s celebrity farmer Dave Nicholson and host Christine Talbot the former ITV Calendar News anchor.

The Great Yorkshire Show Day one...The Princess Royal arrives at the showground

Sporting Soprano Lizzie Jones, the widow of Danny Jones sang a song dedicated to Yorkshire legend Harry Gration who passed away recently.

Also spotted in the crowds today was SAS Who Dares Wins’ Ollie Oklerton.

Among the celebrity line-up for the rest of the week are B Gill from JLS, TV Personality Matt Baker and The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen.

Today was a celebration of the breed with a parade in the Show rings, awards and presentations as well as the range of stalls and produce on display.

The Great Yorkshire Show Day one...The Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright samples a pint of Thwaites at the show
SAS Who Dares Wins celebrity spotted by Mike Green
Celebrity farmer Adam Henson with a rare breed Irish Moiled.
People took to social media to share their snaps of the event
Cannon Hall Farm celebrity farmer Dave Nicholson with a foal he is showing.
Soprano Lizzie Jones performs in the main ring, the song dedicated to the late BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration.
