Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The word wuthering, he says, is a “significant provincial adjective, descriptive of the atmospheric tumult to which its station is exposed in stormy weather.

Pure, bracing ventilation they must have up there at all times, indeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One may guess the power of the north wind blowing over the edge by the excessive slant of a few stunted firs at the end of the house, and by a range of gaunt thorns all stretching their limbs one way, as if craving aims of the sun”.

Top Withins

The building commonly held to have been thus described is known as Top Withins, a desolate and now roofless Pennine farmhouse on the east-facing slope of Delf Hill almost 1,400ft above sea level and three miles southwest of the Brontë parsonage at Haworth.

Dating from the 16th century, there is a record of an early owner being one Thomas Crawshaye, who lived there with his sister Anne until it was sold in 1567.

According to a local newspaper report in the 1890s, a thunderstorm caused severe damage with parts of the roof being hurled some distance from the property. It was finally abandoned in 1926.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether Top Withins was the actual model for remote Wuthering Heights has never been established.

A plaque placed there by the Brontë Society in 1964 states that “the buildings, even when complete, bore no resemblance to the house [Emily] described, but the situation may have been in her mind.”