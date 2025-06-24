Top Withins: The derelict Yorkshire farmhouse which is known across the world thanks to Emily Brontë

In her classic novel Wuthering Heights, published in 1847, Emily Brontë has one of her narrators, Mr. Lockwood, describe the isolated moorland home of the Earnshaws that is famously associated with her romantic anti-hero Heathcliff.
By Roger Ratcliffe
Published 24th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

The word wuthering, he says, is a “significant provincial adjective, descriptive of the atmospheric tumult to which its station is exposed in stormy weather.

Pure, bracing ventilation they must have up there at all times, indeed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One may guess the power of the north wind blowing over the edge by the excessive slant of a few stunted firs at the end of the house, and by a range of gaunt thorns all stretching their limbs one way, as if craving aims of the sun”.

Top Withinsplaceholder image
Top Withins

The building commonly held to have been thus described is known as Top Withins, a desolate and now roofless Pennine farmhouse on the east-facing slope of Delf Hill almost 1,400ft above sea level and three miles southwest of the Brontë parsonage at Haworth.

Dating from the 16th century, there is a record of an early owner being one Thomas Crawshaye, who lived there with his sister Anne until it was sold in 1567.

According to a local newspaper report in the 1890s, a thunderstorm caused severe damage with parts of the roof being hurled some distance from the property. It was finally abandoned in 1926.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whether Top Withins was the actual model for remote Wuthering Heights has never been established.

A plaque placed there by the Brontë Society in 1964 states that “the buildings, even when complete, bore no resemblance to the house [Emily] described, but the situation may have been in her mind.”

It has been suggested that the book’s association with Top Withins resulted from mere speculation by a friend of Charlotte Brontë’s 25 years after her sister Emily’s death.

Related topics:Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice