Tributes paid as late Ilkley collector gifts 'incredible' artworks to the public

David Morgan Rees, of Ilkley, died in November at the age of 94. Before he passed, he gifted his art collection to Harrogate's Mercer Gallery.

It's an "exquisite" collection, said curator Karen Southworth. The philanthropic gift is the largest the gallery has ever received.

"It was a real privilege to meet him," she said. "He spent an afternoon telling me how he collected each piece, and about meeting the artists. He told me it was a whole lifetime of collecting. He had a teacher, at school, that encouraged him. And through his life, he added to it when he could."

The David Morgan Rees collection at the Mercer Art Gallery Harrogate Pictured Karen Southworth Curator of Harrogate Museums with a photograph of David Morgan Rees. 28th January 2025. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The exhibition is called Look, Look Again! in recognition of a famous quote from one artist who features - Prunella Clough, on being asked her inspiration, had insisted on examining more closely the beauty that surrounds us. Now the Morgan Rees collection includes four of her works, along with others from John Minton, Leonard Rosoman, John Piper, Graham Sutherland and Keith Vaughan.

The gallery also partners up with Goldmark, a commercial gallery, showing works which align and which will also be for sale. A chronological show, it begins with Neo Romantics, moving through wartime art to the post-war years. The new collection dovetails "beautifully" with the gallery's own.

Mr Morgan Rees had wanted works to go into a collection, with the gallery run by North Yorkshire Council, for the public to enjoy.

"It's a very generous, public spirited gesture," said Ms Southworth. "He was a phenomenal person."

The David Morgan Rees collection at the Mercer Art Gallery Harrogate Pictured Danielle Little. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Born 1930 in South Wales, Morgan Rees attended Oundle School before reading English Literature and Law at Cambridge. He was to join the family firm of wire rope manufacturers, following in his grandfather's footsteps to become High Sheriff of Breconshire.

Later, selling the business, he set up in PR, authoring his own works and lecturing, and with his works as a freelance writer featuring often in radio programmes for the BBC. His partner Roy Allen died in 2010. He had a particular interest in writing about and photographing Yorkshire rural affairs, with a photographic study of lost crafts in the 1970s.

"He had a real passion for culture and heritage that ran all through his working life," said Ms Southworth. "We are opening this exhibition as a tribute to him."

In particular, it encourages people to look "slowly" at each piece. Research suggests people spend just 15 seconds looking at artwork in a gallery.

"We hope to slow people down, encourage them to really look closely. Then suddenly there's so many more layers."