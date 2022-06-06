Her famous red 1970 Triumph Herald 13/60 is being offered in mint condition for an estimate of between £16,000 and £18,000.

The car has been fully restored and comes complete with a die-cast model of the vehicle, which even bears the same registration, as well as photographs of the car in the series and confirmation it was used by the BBC.

Andreas Hicks of auctioneers H&H Classics, said: ”A famous vehicle presented in condition truly worth seeing, this surely presents a fantastic opportunity for any discerning collector or enthusiast. Here, in one charming package, is a double helping of iconic Britishness – both car and TV show.”

The red Triumph Herald used by Dame Thora Hird in Last of the Summer Wine

The 13/60 model was launched in October 1967 and was capable of doing 0-60mph in 17.7 seconds, with a top speed of 84mph.

The car is instantly recognisable to fans of the iconic show, which was shot in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, between 1973 and 2010.

In the show, the Triumph belonged to Edie Pedgen who was played by Dame Thora Hird. Edie wasn't a natural driver - it took her three attempts to pass her test - and when her character was written out of the series following Dame Thora's death in 2003, the car was too.

The car comes complete with a die-cast model of the vehicle

But since then it has been lovingly cared for and has been restored with "well-finished paintwork and contrasting black interior". It even still has the same licence plate as when it was used in the show.

The vendor rates the condition of the bodywork, engine, paintwork and interior trim as ‘very good’, with the electrical equipment and transmission as ‘good’.