Some parts of Tunstall are as close to the coast as it is possible to be, with the North Sea continuing its relentless march towards the village at a rate of up to two metres a year as the coastline comprised of soft glacial till, clay, sand and pebbles is washed away.

Over the centuries many of Tunstall's buildings, roads and fields have succumbed to the sea.

Nineteenth century historian George Poulson wrote: "The devastations of the sea upon this coast, from Bridlington to Spurn Point, is not uniform, though constant; the sea setting to a particular part for some time, and then leaving it and taking away another part, without any apparent cause.

The coastline running alongside the village of Tunstall in East Yorkshire, is significantly affected by ongoing coastal erosion. This area, particularly the Holderness Coast, is known for some of the fastest erosion rates in Europe. Picture: James Hardisty

"Tunstal [sic] has suffered greatly; 100 acres are gone within the last 60 years".

According to a measurement taken in 1786, the distance from the sea to Tunstall's All Saints Church was 844 metres. By 1833 the separation was down to 697 metres, equating to a loss of more than three metres annually.

Standing at a right angle to Main Street, on a small hill at the northern end of the village, the church is Tunstall's most prominent structure.

It has been given grade I listed protection, placing it among the most architecturally significant buildings in the country.

A view towards the village of Tunstall. Picture: James Hardisty.

It features a 13th century chancel and a 14th century three-bay aisled nave and three-stage tower. Its importance partly relates to it being built mostly with cobble.

The character of Tunstall's Conservation Area is tied to its historic homes and farm buildings clustered around the church, with few recent residential properties being built, enabling many of the traditional cobble buildings to survive.

Although clay pantiles are used to roof the most of the buildings, conservationists say it is the use of cobble as a building material in such high proportions of the total stock that makes the Holderness coastal area unique, and of those villages, Tunstall is regarded as one of the best examples.

The village's three other listed buildings, all dating from the 18th century and overlooking Main Street, are also constructed with cobbles.

Signage for the King III England Coast Path. Picture: James Hardisty.

Manor Farmhouse also features orange brick in English garden wall bond to first floor, a barn to its south dark red brick dressings and Town Farmhouse has brick stacks.

The settlement is very much focused on Main Street, surrounded by flat arable farmland, with little tree cover and a smattering of hawthorn hedges on field and property boundaries, meaning the prevailing wind from the sea is hardly interrupted.

As suggested by its name - Tunstall is Old English for farmstead, and the numerous farm buildings in the village the fertile wetlands landscape has fuelled and maintained populations in the area since ancient times.

Neolithic and Bronze Age flints have been unearthed at Southfield Lane, to the east of Tunstall, and dozens of round barrows identified on the higher ground between Tunstall and Hilston.

The 1066 Domesday Book refers to seven carucates in Tunstall being sokeland. A carucate was an area a team of eight oxen could plough in a year, measuring around 120 acres.

Earthwork traces of former house platforms at the southern end of Main Street further highlight how the village's footprint has receded since the Middle Ages.

At the heart of the village, at the junction with Seaside Lane, there's a painted sign simply stating To The Sea, which leads towards a vast area of holiday lodges.

The village has about a few hundred permanent residents, but when the caravans at the Sand-Le-Mere and Holderness Country Park complexes, are occupied, the population swells to a few thousand.

Last month a planning inspector rejected a bid to build another holiday park in the village, off Kilnhouse Lane, saying it "would amount to a significant erosion of the swathe of existing agricultural land east of Tunstall".

Earlier this year another inspector dismissed a separate appeal to place a further 180 static caravans near the village, saying it would turn the area into a “caravan park landscape”.

The independently run Sand-Le-Mare complex is regarded by some as a budget-friendly destination, offering facilities including an indoor swimming pool, gym, entertainment programme, restaurants and bars.

The complex also marks the start of the 306-mile Greenwich Meridian Trail as it is the first point where the Prime Meridian line, which separates the Western and Eastern hemispheres, from the North Pole makes landfall.

The development's north-east section is set to be the first claimed by the North Sea, the action of which in 2019 exposed blackened timbers on the beach – the remains of trees submerged in a tidal surge up to 12,000 years ago.

A year later Tunstall Beach saw the sad sight of seven sperm whales stranded. Despite the efforts of volunteers, none of the creatures could be saved.

The tragedy marked the country's largest stranding in more than a century. However, it was by no means the first such event on the beach.

Conservationists are working to raise £80,000 to restore the skeleton of Mo, a 58ft-long bull sperm whale washed ashore in 1825.

Although there appears to be no record as to how it was achieved, 11 years later the huge skeleton of the animal was transported nine miles to Burton Constable Hall, where it was stored in an outbuilding.

Two years ago the Environment Agency included Tunstall Beach among a list of Britain's most polluted beaches, meaning bathing on there was no longer advised.