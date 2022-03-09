Unique Pocklington Home Guard map from 1939 added to heritage exhibition at the arts centre

John Plaistowe is pictured at the arts centre with the map produced by Pocklington Home Guard in 1939.

After seeing the pre-event publicity, Pocklington resident John Plaistowe contacted local history group archivist Andrew Sefton, asking if he wanted to display a map produced by Pocklington Home Guard in 1939.

At a time when Britain’s war effort was going badly, it details the arrangements in place to defend the town in case of invasion – including how Pocklington would be divided into defensive zones, and where barricades were to be constructed and manned across the streets leading into the town centre.

A spokesman said: “John was given the map many years ago by his friend and neighbour Tony Thoday.

“He lived at Clock Mill, at the end of Target Lane, and had kept it from his time as the captain of Pocklington Home Guard during the war.

“Alongside it in the exhibition is a rare document detailing Bishop Wilton’s WWII defence plan that identifies all the roles to be taken by villagers, including listing the makes of all tractors owned by local farmers to be called on in the event of emergency.”

Roger’s Maps, inspired by the late Pocklington and District Local History Group president Roger Bellingham, shows local historic maps of Pocklington and surrounding villages from the 14th to 21st centuries.

It is on show in Pocklington Arts Centre’s studio until Saturday, March 26 during opening times and evening live events.