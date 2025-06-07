There's something in the smell of a new book with its crisp paper pages, hinting at a whole world of wonder just waiting inside.

Bookshops are magical places, say traders, with the ability to whisk away readers and with the promise of endless tales to light up a child's eyes.

Now ahead of this month's Bookshop Week, there is a plea to support them. In a digital world, it is only too easy to order online.

But once they're gone, so too will cease the heart of the high street.

Kerry Thorpe at Paper People Books in Pateley Bridge. Mid June is Bookshop week, celebrating all the quirks and wonders on Yorkshire's high streets. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Kerry Thorpe, with husband Richard, runs Paper People Books in Pateley Bridge. There are books and gifts and games and a "secret room" to explore.

The shop looks to close at the end of summer, with too few people through the door.

"We just can't make it work," said Mr Thorpe. "We're not in a big city, it's a small town.

"Bookshops are important," he added. "There are people with experience, happy to chat. They are spaces you can go to escape, and they bring you back to childhood memories.

"We have to use it or lose it. Support local as much as we can."

Paper People Books, in the North Yorkshire market town, opened early last year and proved an early favourite with locals and tourists.

The hope had been to provide something a little bit different, a little bit quirky, said the Thorpes.

"We wanted to offer something on the high street that's a bit different, not just mainstream books," they said. "The sad thing is, it is often cheaper to buy online."

Still the venture has been successful, insist the couple. This isn't "doom and gloom", and they've met so many happy customers along the way that they've come to adore.

Now Bookshop Week, from next Saturday June 14, is to see hundreds of events at dozens of bookshops nationwide, celebrating the nation's independents and chains.

Authors, from bestseller Phillip Pullman to Mike Gayle and Elif Shafak, are among those to headline as they champion the role these shops play. To the Thorpes, it is worth celebrating.

"There is something magical about that smell, of a new book, and being able to pick up something real in a digital age," they said.

"Nothing beats sitting down and reading a book to your children."

The couple face their own decisions this year, looking to see out the summer and then perhaps to new owners to diversify.

To help the high street thrive, they call on customers to support local this Bookshop Week.

