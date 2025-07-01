Two derelict Yorkshire mills could be converted into apartments if new residential plans are approved.

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop two mill buildings on Bolton Hall Road, in Bradford, together known as Victor Works.

If approved by Bradford Council, 30 flats would be created in the two buildings – both former woollen mills. A smaller building on the same site would be converted into two homes.

The planning application has been submitted by Mahmood Holdings Ltd, and promises “significant investment” in the site.

New Bolton Woods Mill

The buildings are part of the New Bolton Woods area – part of the district that has been earmarked for over 3,000 new homes by 2030.

It is part of Bradford Council’s plans to make the Canal Road Corridor between Bradford and Shipley one of the main development areas.

Many of the homes in the area are planned for New Bolton Woods and the former Bolton Woods Quarry sites, although others would be built on smaller brownfield sites in the area.

The planning application says: “The proposed development will see a significant investment to convert the former mills to apartments and the former out-building into two dwellings.

“This will lead to a positive effect on the surrounding area as it will bring a derelict site back into use.”

The new mill flats would be a mix of 24 two-bed flats and six one bed flats. A 35-space car park will be created within the site.

The application references plans for the development of the Canal Road Corridor, saying: “A portfolio of eight sites have been identified as the preferred set of site options for the CRC to meet the housing requirement.

“The Council will be supportive of additional proposals for new homes on additional small sites, particularly those that provide a redevelopment opportunity to bring forward land which has been previously used. Support will also be provided to developers who wish to develop larger sites and/or buildings for new homes not currently identified.”

The applicants contacted 150 neighbouring homes about their plans earlier this year, and the application includes some of the feedback.

One resident questioned who the flats would be aimed at. A response in the application says: “The demographic would be for buyers or renters. It has not been decided at this point.”

Others raised concerns about parking, to which the developers argued that residents would be provided with adequate on-site parking.