Victoria Arch: The stunning monument dedicated to Queen Victoria which is hidden in woodland

Victoria Arch, or Queenswood Monument, a monument dedicated to Queen Victoria hidden in woods close to Leeds Beckett Universisty in Headingley.
Victoria Arch, or Queenswood Monument, a monument dedicated to Queen Victoria hidden in woods close to Leeds Beckett Universisty in Headingley. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 3rd June 2025.placeholder image
Victoria Arch, or Queenswood Monument, a monument dedicated to Queen Victoria hidden in woods close to Leeds Beckett Universisty in Headingley. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 3rd June 2025.
By Tony Johnson
Published 18th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Its Historic England grade II listing states it probably dates from 1766, a time when follies were reaching their peak of popularity.

Fashioned from ashlar and coursed squared tooled gritstone, the structure features four giant Ionic columns supporting pediment, with later glazed tiles in frieze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also features the inscription: To commemorate the visit of Queen Victoria for the inauguration of the Town Hall to Leeds Sep 7 1858.

Historic England has concluded the monument was potentially first erected as an eye-catcher when the grounds of Kirkstall Grange were reworked six years into the reign of George III.

Related topics:HeadingleyEnglandLeeds
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice