Victoria Arch, or Queenswood Monument, a monument dedicated to Queen Victoria hidden in woods close to Leeds Beckett Universisty in Headingley. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 3rd June 2025.

Its Historic England grade II listing states it probably dates from 1766, a time when follies were reaching their peak of popularity.

Fashioned from ashlar and coursed squared tooled gritstone, the structure features four giant Ionic columns supporting pediment, with later glazed tiles in frieze.

It also features the inscription: To commemorate the visit of Queen Victoria for the inauguration of the Town Hall to Leeds Sep 7 1858.