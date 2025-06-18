Victoria Arch: The stunning monument dedicated to Queen Victoria which is hidden in woodland
Its Historic England grade II listing states it probably dates from 1766, a time when follies were reaching their peak of popularity.
Fashioned from ashlar and coursed squared tooled gritstone, the structure features four giant Ionic columns supporting pediment, with later glazed tiles in frieze.
It also features the inscription: To commemorate the visit of Queen Victoria for the inauguration of the Town Hall to Leeds Sep 7 1858.
Historic England has concluded the monument was potentially first erected as an eye-catcher when the grounds of Kirkstall Grange were reworked six years into the reign of George III.