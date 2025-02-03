'View of York Minster in the morning never fails to remind me how lucky I am to live here'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I’ve got lots of memories of growing up and going on family days out to many beautiful spots in Yorkshire, from the coast and the Dales to the Moors. We are very lucky to have such a variety of landscapes in Yorkshire. My favourites used to be places like Robin Hoods Bay and Hutton-le-Hole.

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

A view of York Minster

I love the city of York itself. I’ve lived in York for more than 20 years and I’m still blown away by how beautiful it is as well as the vast amount of culture, architecture and hospitality opportunities there are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

Starting the weekend ‘blowing the cobwebs away’, as they say, with a beachside walk on the East Coast, then heading back to York to enjoy one of the many restaurants before going to the theatre.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

Paula Stainton

Seeing the Minster lit up early on a morning when the city is quiet never fails to remind me how lucky I am to live in York.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would love to talk to any sportswoman about their journey, and what they have overcome along the way. Perhaps Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill or our very own England Lioness Jess Park who trained with us at York City Foundation.

We are well represented in Yorkshire, so I’d love to make it a sportswoman’s lunch, and get lots of women together to collaborate, celebrate the successes, and provide reciprocal guidance and support for each other.

Paula would own Castle Howard for a day if she could. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

We launched our own podcast as part of York City Ladies last year called More Than Football.

It’s a platform to promote the wider game and to advocate for females on and off the field, including women in business who support women in sport, and male allies in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want guests to tell their stories, and share their experiences and knowledge with our listeners.

We’ve interviewed some incredible women already - and it would be a dream to have one of the women mentioned above to join us for a future podcast.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

It would have to be Dame Judi Dench - I bet she would have a tale or two to tell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

Haworth for its quaint village appeal alongside its wealth of history as the home to the Brontë sisters.

If you could choose somewhere, or some object, from or in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

I think I would like to own Castle Howard for a day to be able to see behind the scenes in the stately home and to get to walk by the lake once everyone else has gone home for the day.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While we have so many amazing surroundings with something for everyone, it’s got to be the people that make Yorkshire special.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

Absolutely - it has to be football but especially women’s football. As the Chair of York City Ladies, I’m in attendance at all of their home games and love seeing the growth of the female game and the support we get, especially from the young girls and their families.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

Not really - I like to try new places.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

I’ve lived in Yorkshire most of my life, with only brief interludes away for university and work, and have always returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I see so many people who leave the county to go South or to other major cities for career progression, and I think we need to shout more about what an amazing place Yorkshire (especially North Yorkshire) is and the opportunities it has right here.

The rise of the creative industries in York is the perfect example and the UNESCO City of Media Arts designation that has attracted some incredible organisations in their work which has international acclaim.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Someone very close to home – my dad. A born and bred Yorkshireman.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

I’m proud to be from Yorkshire too, and especially to live and represent York in my work. As Foundation Manager, for the charitable organisation York City Football Club Foundation, I am an ambassador for the football club, promoting what we offer to all ages across the city of York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our vision is to make a positive difference within the communities of York. So, me knowing and loving York is vital.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

It’s been great to see the ‘Shedsurgence’ of local band Shed Seven again in the last year, and we were delighted to be a chosen charity for one of their summer concerts in York’s Museum Gardens in 2024.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has to be York city centre – there is so much to choose from for everyone, from art galleries, theatres and museums to retail, hospitality, the river walks and of course The Minster itself.