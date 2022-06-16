Village restoration project leads to a miniature phone box museum and creation of a new society

The repurposed phone box is carefully positioned to where it was originally removed. Photo courtesy of Paul Garbutt

The scheme, within the Cattons Parish, has seen a neglected phone box and an ancient footpath brought back to life for the use of residents.

Wath Lane is an ancient access to the Derwent River and was once a significant part of the community’s infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project was the brainchild of Paul Garbutt and James Rossdale who had been discussing the Catton Parish and its significance within the history of the East Riding.

The neglected phone box. Photo courtesy of Paul Garbutt.

The ‘Smallest Museum in the East Riding’ will contain small artefacts and various documents about the parish along with a book exchange.

Mr Garbutt said: “James resides near the neglected village phone box and wished to see it improved, and if possible, repurposed.

“So, between us we eventually decided upon a name for a legal society to collate evidence and begin the process to restore the accessibility of Wath Lane and to acquire the necessary funding to have the old village telephone box removed, renovated and repurposed.

“Catton Heritage And Preservation Society (C.H.A.P.S) was formed in 2021 and has achieved the gathering of local support including the parish council to assist with the tasks.

Laying a new floor within the phone box museum. Photo courtesy of Paul Garbutt

“The East Riding of Yorkshire Council, together with local volunteers from The Ramblers, oversaw the initial work of the reopening of the Wath Lane footpath and are continuing to support our initiative.

“James acquired a Do It For East Yorkshire grant via ERYC to assist with the removal, renovation, and repurposing of the redundant village telephone box and Friday, June 10 saw it return in all its splendour.”

C.H.A.P.S welcomes those who have an interest towards the preservation of the village’s history and heritage.

Email [email protected] for more information about the society.