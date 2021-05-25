Vintage car featured in Last of the Summer Wine to go up for auction next month

The Triumph Herald going up for sale at auction. (Pic: Tennants)

Now, fans of Last of the Summer Wine have the opportunity to buy a car featured in the BBC comedy as it goes up for auction next month.

The 1970 Triumph Herald 13/60 has an estimate of between £10,000 to £15,000 plus buyers’ premium. It will be auctioned at Tennants on June 5.

The convertible was one of three similar models used in the show, which was on screens from 1973 to 2010.

In the sitcom, it was owned by Edie Pegden, who was played by Dame Thora Hird.

The car has been fully restored, and will feature alongside a host of classic, vintage and luxury cars up for auction in Tennants’ Leyburn salerooms.

Remote bidding will be available for the car and vehicles will be available for public viewing on June 3 and June 4.

In the show, the car was given to Edie by her husband Wesley, although she did not take easily to driving.