A Yorkshire man has told how he overcame a fear of heights to work in a 275ft high abandoned castle.

Steve Crabtree, 37, works at Wainhouse Tower in Halifax, as a tourism and heritage coordinator. The grade-II listed folly is 275ft (84m) high and was erected by John Edward Wainhouse between 1871 and 1875.

Steve said: "I didn't like heights before working there. It was a concern but it was a great opportunity because I love the tower and I love the history behind it. I thought it was something I could deal with and fortunately I was right."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The folly was erected by John Wainhouse and designed by architect Isaac Booth, following an argument with John's neighbour Sir Henry Edwards.

Steve Crabtree walks up the 405 steps leading to the viewing platform where he provides tours of the tower with views across Yorkshire.

It cost £14,000 to build (equivalent to £1,700,000 in 2023) and in 1918, an appeal was started to raise £1,00 to purchase the tower for the local community.

The deed was passed to the Calderdale Council in 1919 and £400,000 of restoration work was carried out in 2008.

Steve, of Sowerby Bridge, says he enjoys working at the folly because of how "unusual" the building is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I like the story behind the tower as it's a great piece of local history. It was a fantastic eccentric man who built the tower and fell out with his neighbour so that's fun. It's also unusual as buildings go, the tower is quirky.