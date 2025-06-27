A timelapse video shows one of Yorkshire Air Museum’s largest aircrafts the Handley Page Victor K2 being repainted in camouflage colours for the first time in 40 years.

A project that has taken weeks to complete has been captured on a timelapse video and is now available to view online.

The Handley Page Victor K2 - an inflight refuelling tanker - has been repainted in camouflage colours for the first time in 40 years.

The aircraft, which has been at the Yorkshire Air Museum since 1993, was formerly in a hemp colour scheme.

One of Yorkshire Air Museum's biggest aircraft as it undergoes a repaint. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

The repainting started in early May with the erection of scaffolding by specialists Kaefer, before another company, Bagnalls, began the painting work.

All of it was captured by a camera installed on the Control Tower by Hebden Bridge-based company Site Eye, which took pictures every three minutes for six weeks.