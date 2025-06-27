WATCH: Incredible timelapse footage shows the Handley Page Victor K2 - one of Yorkshire Air Museum’s largest aircrafts - being repainted in camouflage colours for first time in 40 years
A project that has taken weeks to complete has been captured on a timelapse video and is now available to view online.
The Handley Page Victor K2 - an inflight refuelling tanker - has been repainted in camouflage colours for the first time in 40 years.
The aircraft, which has been at the Yorkshire Air Museum since 1993, was formerly in a hemp colour scheme.
The repainting started in early May with the erection of scaffolding by specialists Kaefer, before another company, Bagnalls, began the painting work.
All of it was captured by a camera installed on the Control Tower by Hebden Bridge-based company Site Eye, which took pictures every three minutes for six weeks.
Site Eye then put together the images into a two-minute video which is now viewable via the museum’s website.
