Watch: Yorkshire folk talk about their favourite local sayings - from the familiar to the unusual

Eee by gum there’s a lot of Yorkshire sayings that us Yorkshire folk like to use to express ourselves.

From the familiar “ey up” to fond family memories of our relatives saying, “now that’s a tale cock.”

We’ve been asking people across God’s Own County for their favourite Yorkshire sayings because when times are tough, we just need a cuppa (or is it a “brew” to you?) and someone to say “it be reyt, love.”

Gayle Beck, Yorkshire Dales

And when things are chuffin’ reyt good, we also have a brew.

Or if you’re buying a cuppa you may ask ‘ow much?!

Do you use “love” or “mate”?

There’s been much debate over whether we refer to each other as “love,” “duck,” “chuck,” or “darlin,” when referring to a mate or just anyone in fact.

“Now then,” the all time favourite from those we’ve chatted to across God’s Own County is the familiar “ey up.”

Even when asking someone to do something “ey up lad, shut the dooor,” always sounds more friendly with our regional accent. Or you could always ask: “were tha born in a barn?”

But when we’re not being so friendly, it’s “talk to the hand,” to brush someone off, according to Rachael Lovell in Wakefield. Or “Gi’ ore” and “Shut thee cake oyle.”

“Tha’s a late gain posareered” you could say to say someone’s “funny in the head” said the gardeners at Westfield Nurseries in Mirfield.

If you’re not from round ‘ere you may be thinking there’s “nowt so queer as folk,” there’s nothing as strange as people. But then again we’re voted as having the most trustworthy accent in the UK. We say it like it is.

Whether you’re being a “mardy bum” or if we think you’re “nesh” if you can’t handle the “leccy” being off.

Well, I’ll go t’ foot of our stairs!

When we’re surprised or shocked by someone or something. Maybe you are if we’ve missed your favourite saying.

“Alright,” Yorkshire, let us know your favourite terms and sayings that reminds you of our fine region.