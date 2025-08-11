Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portraits by Sir Joshua Reynolds, Anthony van Dyck and Daniel Mytens have returned to their former home for Wentworth Preservation Trust’s House of Fun: Parties, Play and Portraits exhibition, which is running until November 16 in the State Rooms.

It follows on from the hugely popular Stubbs exhibition held at the house last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six of the works currently on display are by Flemish artist van Dyck and date from the 1600s.

Victoria Ryves is pictured with eight historic portraits by Van Dyck, Reynolds and Mytens. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

They were owned by Thomas Wentworth, the 1st Earl of Strafford who lived at Wentworth, and include portraits of the Earl, his children, his close friend the Countess of Carlisle and a portrait of Queen Henrietta Maria, wife of King Charles I.

The staunch Royalist was gifted the painting of the Queen by the King, for his friendship and loyalty, but he paid a heavy price with the Earl’s execution in 1641.

Another painting in the exhibition is by Reynolds and features Charles, the 2nd Marquess of Rockingham, resplendent in robes of the Order of the Garter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were part of a magnificent, centuries-old art collection which remained at Wentworth Woodhouse until the 1940s, and are back on loan from a private English collection.

All are significant pieces, but Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust’s culture team is going all-out to make this a family-friendly exhibition where learning about history and art is fun.

“This is a unique opportunity to see these works, by the most celebrated portrait artists, in their original home. The van Dycks will hang in the room that was named after them,” said Victoria Ryves, the trust’s head of culture and engagement.

“The people captured in oils had extraordinary life stories which strongly align with our House of Fun themes of fun, the unexpected and discovery,” explained Victoria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Queen Henrietta Maria, for example – you could base a soap opera on that painting. She posed with her pet monkey, Pug, and her ‘court fool’ Sir Jeffrey Hudson, a person of short stature.”

There is intrigue and romance behind the portrait of Lucy Percy, The Countess of Carlisle. A trusted friend to the Queen and a renowned beauty, she and the Earl of Strafford both commissioned portraits by van Dyck and gifted them to each other.

“Also, our house historians have delved into the lives of the Earl of Strafford’s children and the Earl himself,” Victoria noted.

“His story is seldom told at Wentworth Woodhouse, because although elements of his 1600s home still exist here, it made way for the huge and extraordinary mansion we see today.”