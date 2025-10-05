Wharfedale Naturalists’ Society celebrates 80th birthday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He lea ds them through the encroaching gloom in search of two species of bat about to start ‘hawking’ for insects and moths. Sure enough, over the next couple of hours, both noctule and pipistrelle bats were seen fluttering through the fading light. Thanks to Milne’s electronic bat detector, their high-frequency calls – inaudible to the human ear – could be heard loud and clear.

It is one of a series of events organised by the Wharfedale Naturalists’ Society, which is among the most active and respected in the UK, and this month celebrates its 80th anniversary. Members range from experienced field naturalists to those with more of a casual interest in nature stimulated by TV programmes like BBC Springwatch.

The summer’s outings also provided chances to trap and release moths and small mammals, observe dragonflies, study wasps and ants, and watch one of Britain’s rarer species of owl. On other days, members went out with forks, spades and wheelbarrows to put in some serious graft rewilding parts of three nature reserves the society helps to manage on the east side of Ilkley – gravel pits at Ben Rhydding and Otley, and another established at a former council rubbish tip at Sun Lane in Burley-in-Wharfedale.

Wharfedale Naturalists celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. Since its formation following the end of WWII it has produced numerous reports which have greatly added to our knowledge of nature in a wide area of Yorkshire. Ian Brand is pictured on the moors above Burley Woodhead Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“We had just under 40 different activities through the summer,” says the president Ian Brand. “There are also outdoor events throughout the winter, as well as fortnightly indoor meetings and webinars for people who don’t want to turn out in bad weather or live some distance away. These allow us to provide speakers from other parts of the country. But one of the important things about the society – really a cornerstone of our purpose – has been to record the flora and fauna of Wharfedale.”

He is modest about the society’s role as a scientific society, but it is certainly the case that records submitted by members have chronicled all wildlife and plant life of the area in considerable detail, data which is then added to a wider picture assembled by the more learned Yorkshire Naturalists’ Union and ultimately fed into UK-wide studies.

It began life at the end of the Second World War. A letter dated 12th September 1945 appeared in the local Ilkley Gazette suggesting a society for ‘people resident in the neighbourhood who are keenly interested in some branch or branches of natural history, botany, ornithology, entomology, geology and so on’. Its writer, a Mr C Thompson Walker, gave his address as Crescent House, which is near the foot of Ilkley Moor and just across the road from where members met for their recent bat walk. A couple of weeks after the letter’s publication, on 2nd October, those who replied gathered at his home and agreed to form what would then be known as Ilkley and District Naturalists’ Society.

The most celebrated founder member was Walter Flesher, a millworker who lost an arm at Passchendaele in 1917 and, in the 1940s, was hired by the BBC to appear on a weekly Children’s Hour radio show under the pseudonym Ted Brock the Gamekeeper. He later became a familiar face on early TV nature programmes. Other notable members have included the TV gardener and author Alan Titchmarsh and Society of Wildlife Artists founder John Busby.

The society's Andy Woodall (centre) leads members on a fungi foray (Credit_ Ian Brand)

Despite its post-war beginnings, the society was not formed by people swapping uniforms for civvy clothing, says a former president, Peter Riley. “I believe early members were older people who wanted to get stuck into something interesting after all the deprivations and uncertainties they had endured.”

A look back through past issues of the society’s annual review, in which records are collated, has revealed to Riley that some species of wildlife have declined or disappeared. “For example, it’s pretty hard to imagine now, but we once had corncrakes – a rare and usually elusive bird with a distinctive rattling call which inhabits meadows and hayfields.

“Its last recorded nesting attempt in Wharfedale was in 1955. Also, there used to be red squirrels all around here, but now they are present only at the extreme northern end of our recording area.”

On the plus side, however, there have been many gains. This year, the society’s summer programme was able to record an Essex skipper butterfly, a first for Wharfedale. Other recent additions to the butterfly list include small skipper, ringlet, comma and gatekeeper. A colony of the scarce Scotch argus butterfly was also discovered. And while roe deer were rare in the dale several decades ago – the 1979 report described it as a “newcomer” – they are now widespread.

Back from extinction - the lady's slipper orchid at a secret site in Wharfedale (Credit_ Ian Brand)

New species of birds include little egrets and Cetti’s warblers, and one of our rarer owls, the long-eared, is known to nest in the area. A cause for cautious celebration is the increasing population of barn owls, of which there were 200-plus sightings in 12 months to October 2024. This is probably due to the provision of numerous nest boxes throughout the dale, which have been paid for by the society.

Bats are faring well, too. Besides the noctules and pipistrelles seen on Ilkley Moor, three others have been recorded in the last couple of years, including the brown long-eared bat and a broad-winged bat called the natterer’s.

Perhaps the jewel of Wharfedale nature is the lady’s slipper orchid, widely regarded as the UK’s most beautiful wildflower. After centuries of being picked to sell on local markets, it was declared extinct during World War I, but in the 1930s, it was rediscovered growing in a single, unfrequented spot above the river. It still thrives there to this day, the location a closely guarded secret.

