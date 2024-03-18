There are many reasons people from all over the world visit Yorkshire; every corner of the region has a fascinating history, the beautiful landscapes have been used to film a variety of films and TV shows and more importantly, the people are friendly.

It is one thing to attract tourists for a one-off holiday, but those who visit Yorkshire often return many more times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For English Tourism Week, we asked Yorkshire Post readers what they like the most about the region and the consensus was the friendly people and it’s homely atmosphere.

Flag of Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Allan McKenzie)

What do you like the most about Yorkshire? Yorkshire Post readers share their favourite things about the region

“Everything. I’m coming back to visit again soon from Australia.” - Kevin Miller

“The lovely people and their humour and the feeling of freedom amongst the fantastic landscapes. (And I am a Southerner!).” - Eileen Hawkins

“First the people, all very friendly & helpful, followed by the lovely scenery.” - Christine Eades

A few visitors to Scarborough enjoying the bright sunny day at Scarborough beach. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hawes chippy and The Pantry Hawes, best full English breakfast.” - Andrew Williams

“It’s my home county that gave me a certain mode of speech and sense of humour.” - Robert Howell

“The people are soo friendly and the countryside is beautiful.” - Maddie Taylor

“Scarbados is my happy place. Alongside tea, pudding and proper fish and chips.” - Simon Peter Firth

Haworth. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people are so friendly. Also, fruit cake with Wensleydale cheese… who knew that’s a delicious combination!” - Clare Rickman

“The Yorkshire moors. And the kind people.” - Margarita Martinez

“York, it's been my happy place for nearly 40 years, some sadness but my family and I live here that's happiness to me.” - Rosemary Turner

“What do I love about Yorkshire? Everything. What’s not to love; you have beautiful countryside and lots of places to visit and everyone there is so friendly but most of all when I go there it’s like coming home.” - Jane Lambourne

“The heritage railway.” - Arnie Dainter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“James Herriot, Yorkshire pudding and Old Peculier.” - Martin Bugg

“There is nothing to dislike about Yorkshire; the people are friendly and the scenery is beautiful.” - Glenys Heaton

“Rugby and Yorkshire pudding.” - Rhona Naughton

“Accent.” - Paula Frances Atkinson

“Born there. Went to school - grew up - got married (to a Yorkshire man!) - got our first home together. Apart from those personal things - I love the moorlands (Baildon Moors in particular) and the friendly atmosphere in Yorkshire. However, my husband's job moved us around quite a bit. We are both retired now and are living in Norfolk.” - Sandra Midgley

“The countryside, a lot of the locals, I was born in North Yorkshire, and now I'm exiled in Lancashire, but at my happiest back in Yorkshire.” - Jean Tonks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Dales are the most beautiful place on earth.” - Andrea Colwill

“Countrysides, the beaches and the people. I think it's got a pretty good music scene, especially the indie scene. Always events festivals and shows on and then the markets are pretty good too in all honesty.” - Chris Brown

“It’s so central to the U.K. with great transport links north, south, east and west.” - Kit Catk

“Fish and chips real ale proper pork pies.” - John Whitaker

“Fish and chips. A good curry. A pint of bitter. Friendly people. The countryside. Family. In that order.” - Andy Durkin