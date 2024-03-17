English Tourism Week is led by VisitEngland to celebrate the varied and mixed tourism industry, and honour the quality and value of English tourism.

Yorkshire has got it all for tourists; whether that’s history, culture, food, TV and gorgeous views, there is something for everyone.

We asked Yorkshire Post readers where they would take a friend of theirs who has never visited Yorkshire and let’s just say, they couldn’t just pick one place.

Dalby Forest. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Best places to take a friend who has never been to Yorkshire

“I had a friend visit from Canada, I took him to Bolton Abbey, The Strid, Burnsall and Appletreewick, and a lovely drive around the reservoirs in the area. He was gobsmacked how beautiful the area was.” - Martin Walker

“I had a friend visit from Canada. He’d never been to Europe let alone Yorkshire. I did a day trip starting with Knaresborough, Brimham rocks, Malham cove, Ribblehead viaduct, Buttertubs pass and ending at Tan Hill Inn. We had an amazing day and he loved it!” - Pauline Karen

“There are so many beautiful places in Yorkshire it would be hard to choose but anywhere would be totally amazing there.” - Jane Lambourne

A view through the trees onto the ruins of Rievaulx Abbey, near Helmsley. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“We did exactly this a few years ago. York (Museums, Clifford’s Tower and Betty’s plus more). Whitby, Staithes, Dalby Forest, Pickering, Helmsley, Rievaulx Abbey…. just to name a few! We have so many wonderful places.” - Patricia Craven

“Goathland, York, Whitby & Scarborough.” - Joanne Jenkins

“Filey. I love it!” - Rebecca Hinchliffe

“I've been visiting North Yorkshire for more than 35 years, and while I agree that there are a multitude of beautiful localities to visit, Swaledale and Wensleydale are hard to beat.” - John Wilson

The River Wharfe at Appletreewick. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“My American friend loved Knaresborough the most out of all the places he visited.” - Joanne Mordue

“Mainsgill Farm Shop brilliant place. Lovely restaurant and shops. And the backdrop of the hills are beautiful. Also Lovely animals to see outside. Rare breed farm animals and camels and ostriches. Plus a great kids outdoor play area. We always stop there if we are passing through. Just near the scotch corner.” - Lucy Alford

“York, Knaresborough, Scarborough.” - Chris Howl

Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“Horse riding through the amazing countryside, the best way to see wildlife and birds.” - Victoria Ruddock

“The North York moors on a sunny day.” - Charlotte Baker

“Beverley, The Minster, shops and lunch at the Beverley Arms.” - John Dawson

“Fountains Abbey, Whitby, Harrogate, York.” - Sue Pearson

“Tan hill pub.” - Karen Humphreys

“York, Harrogate, Whitby, Filey Scarborough.” - Brenda Bailey

Brimham Rocks. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“Malham. I took my wife there when we first met. She is from London and fell in love with Malham Cove.” - Tim Priestman

“Malton pickering steam railway n dalton forest.” - Linda Richardson

“Walk around Whitby & afternoon tea at Mrs Bothams tea room. Awesome.” - Paul Cockcroft

“A big road trip round the Yorkshire Dales, taking in all the Iconic sights, Wharfedale, Nidderdale, Wensleydale, Swaledale etc.” - Paul Hodgson

“Friends from Virginia loved Harrogate, York and any Pub.” - Brenda Coulson

“Nellie's Sam Smiths pub in Beverley.” - Bob Townson

“The villages of Bronte country. .Haworth and Oxenhope.surrounded by the moors and quaint houses.its views are spectacular, Steeped in history and very friendly and even has the airworth steam trains. Many films were made in this area including the iconic Railway children and many more.” - Linda Graham

“On the Yorkshire Belle at Bridlington!” - Gillian Mearns

“Swaledale (Keld, Muker, Reeth), Wensleydale (Hawes, Askrigg, Aysgarth) then down into Wharfedale (Grassington, Percival Hall, Litton).” - Glenda Calvert

“Cannon hall farm, Barnsley, South Yorkshire.” - Rahleen Haslam

“Filey, Scarborough and Haworth, Skipton, lots of great places.” - Yvonne Fry

“Coast trip from Whitby - Humber Bridge we have a gorgeous coastline.” - David Johnson

“Whitby, Robin Hoods Bay, Ripon, Skipton, Embsay, Bolton Abbey, Reeth, Muker, love Yorkshire so much to see and do. Looking forward to visiting Bridlington soon. A visit to Bempton Cliffs too.” - Jennifer Madden

“Bolton Castle for tea and Wensleydale Cheese for tasting and lunch.” - Tony Jordan

“To Haworth, the Brontë Museum and do the Brontë walk to Bronte Bridge, Falls, Penistone Crags, Ponden Hall and back. Have even a story to tell about it and have built a scale model of Top Withens, a diorama 80 x 60cm.” - Jean De Wolf

“Well, I hope that friend would have 10 days to spend there, so much to see! York, Harrogate, Haworth and Hebden bridge, Skipton, Thornton le dale, Scarborough, Whitby and so much more.” - Dorothea De Vries

“Robin Hoods Bay then Whitby for fish and chips.” - Sue Smith-Twentyman

“Saltaire Reform Church.. where I got married in 96, and The Falcon Pub in Arncliffe.. and get them a pint out of the barrell and a packet if plain Seabrooks crisps, with a different flavour ticked on the back of packet.. that the late Landlord would spend his evenings doing.” - Sarah Colwell

“I think each county has its own kind of beauty just by being different I started life in Colne Lancashire lived most of teenage n adult life in York now I’m living in north Lincs whilst it’s not the most attractive county community services are much better than anywhere else because it’s biggest county with no least people living in it.” - Jean Salmon

“Castle Hill, Cow and Calf, Brimham Rocks, Robin Hoods Bay and all the east coast, Holmfirth, Hebden Bridge, Howarth! Loads of beautiful places to visit.” - Linda Marie McMillan

“Scarborough and advise them to get an English Heritage membership and see Scarborough Castle Whitby Abbey Pickering Castle, Helmsley Castle and Rievaulx Abbey. Some of the most beautiful and historic sites in the country.” - Kent Williams

“Stone House Hotel is a fantastic spot and location for walking, touring around and visiting the local attractions. The staff are fantastic too.” - Kate Bell

“York for the history & sight-seeing city experience (Bettys tearoom). Staithes, Whitby, Robyn Hoods Bay, Goathland, the moors for coastal. Grassington, Hawes, Wenselydale area, The Dale's in general. Fountains Abbey, Bolton Abbey, Burnsall, Malham Cove. Too many to choose from but I'd say you need a month.” - Susan Wilson

“Sutton Bank for the views, via as many short hill climbs en route as we can find!! Outstanding view.” - Dave Horner

“Askrigg- they’ll receive a warm welcome with 3 pubs, a brewery, a wonderful local shop and a coffee shop. There are amazing waterfall walks from the village.” - Ingleby Lodge Holidays

“Yorkshire Sculpture Park.” - Rose MacDonald

“Farmer Copley’s farm shop.” - Peter Connell

“Does depend on their age. Knaresborough to have a cup of tea in a cafe by the riverside and get some photos of the rail bridge over the river from the castle ruins on top of the hill above the cafe. York is lovely in general, just to hang out in for a while, and for shopping. The beaches along the coast like Scarborough and Saltburn etc. Harewood house is good, and Tropical World, if you’re going out Leeds way. Yorkshire is rather big.” - Christina Girgis

“It depends on their interests. Yorkshire has something to suit all tastes; scenery, history, food, sea, moors, gardens, industry, friendliness, walking, cycling, the list goes on. Truly God's country.” - Chris Brown

“I would try to give them a mixture: a great city (Leeds?), a Dales town (Settle?), moorland villages (Esk valley?), the coast (Robin Hoods Bay or Staithes?).” - Debbie Rolls

“Malham and if they have children Forbidden Corner, if in May the Himalayan Gardens and Sculpture Park - to be fair so many!” - Andy Van Ouzman

“The North Yorkshire Moors and coast - so amazingly beautiful and with so much history!” - Sandra Copley Brown

“Hebden Gill past the old lead mines and over the moor to Grassington for starters.” - Tony Smith