Yorkshire bus routes that travels through North York Moors National Park named among ‘most scenic’ in England by travel experts

You don’t necessarily have to get out and about to observe the most scenic landscapes in the country - a simple bus journey would suffice.

The bus offers diverse landscape views, from the Lake District’s charming villages to the Jurassic Coastline’s rugged beauty and more.

With Yorkshire’s coastline, moors and vibrant cities, it’s no wonder that two bus journeys that go through the region have been named among the most scenic.

North York Moors. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

VisitEngland, a national tourism agency that plays a role in raising Britain’s profile worldwide, has published its six most scenic bus journeys in the country.

One of the bus routes in the list was previously named Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route in a national poll and was placed in fourth place on the list.

It takes you through the dramatic scenery of North York Moors National Park, with extensive views of rolling hills and moors, carpeted with heather in the summer months.

VisitEngland has suggested ways to get the best views; head upstairs to the top deck as you make your way to the historical coastal town of Whitby, famous for its links with Dracula and Captain Cook.

Another Yorkshire route links Sheffield with the Hope Valley as it makes its way to the picturesque village of Castleton. It was placed in fifth place on the list.

There are plenty of things to occupy yourself with along this route as it travels across Sheffield Moor and through Hathersage, home to the climbing crags of Stanage Edge, famous for its links with the 2005 film Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley, Judi Dench and Rosamund Pike.

You can stop off here to take a picture of carry on to Bamford and Hope which both have access to some great walking routes.

Yorkshire bus journeys named among most scenic in England - full list

1 - X53 Jurassic Coaster (Axminster/Weymouth to Poole)

Location: Dorset

2 - 555 (Keswick to Lancaster)

Location: Cumbria and North Lancashire

3 - The Atlantic Coaster (Newquay to Padstow)

Location: Cornwall

4 - Coastliner 840 (York to Whitby)

Location: North Yorkshire

5 - 271/272 (Sheffield to Castleton)

Location: Derbyshire and South Yorkshire

6 - 36 and CH1 (King’s Lynn to Cromer)