One of the most scenic drives in the country is right here in Yorkshire from Settle to Tan Hill Inn according to travel experts.

It turns out you don’t need to travel internationally to embark on a road trip with fantastic views and landscapes - Yorkshire has it all.

Britain offers some of the most beautiful drives in the world with adventure at every turn; from winding your way through dramatic canyons to cruising along unspoilt coastline, these six summer road trips are recommended by experts at Travelodge.

Within one day you can explore the incredible panoramic views on a car journey from Settle to Tan Hill - where you can take a break and enjoy some food and a drink at Tan Hill Inn. The 36-mile drive has been listed as the fourth best driving experience in the country.

Ribblehead Viaduct as it travels through the Yorkshire Dales. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

As part of your trip, you will pass by the beautiful and famous landmark Ribblehead Viaduct; its 24 arches soar at 104 feet above the moor it was built on as part of the Settle to Carlisle railway.

On your route you will also pass through the Yorkshire Dales before the road opens up to reveal the viaduct, which you can explore on foot.

You can step out of the car to view this impressive structure, which was built in the 1870s on the backs of ‘navvies’, up close.

You can follow the road through the steep climbs and sweeping scenery to the Buttertubs Pass, which is named after its deep limestone potholes.

The British India Line loco crosses the Ribblehead Viaduct. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Following that, you can head up to the 17th century Tan Hill Inn which, at 1,732 ft above sea level, is the highest pub in Britain.

Most scenic drives in the UK - including the Yorkshire route from Settle to Tan Hill Inn

1 - North Coast 500, Scotland (seven days)

2 - The Coastal Way, Wales (five days)

3 - Cat and Fiddle, Peak District (one day)

4 - Ribblehead Viaduct, North Yorkshire (one day)

5 - The Atlantic Highway, South West England (three days)