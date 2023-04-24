The DalesRail service over the Settle to Carlisle line has been axed as part of Northern’s May timetable changes.

The service departs Blackpool North and travels via several Lancashire towns to the famously scenic route, offering access to the Yorkshire Dales. It was previously removed from the timetable in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, as it is primarily a leisure service, before being reinstated. It operated mainly on Sundays.

Passengers can still use Leeds to Carlisle services to access stations such as Horton-in-Ribblesdale, Garsdale and Dent, which are popular with walkers.

In a report following the end of the 2022 season, Community Rail Lancashire said that only 10 of the 18 planned trains ran last summer, with others cancelled for reasons such as engineering work. Around 1,000 passengers travelled on them, 250 on guided walks.

The Ribblehead Viaduct on the Settle to Carlisle line

Members said: “DalesRail is a leisure service ‘par excellence’. Very few of the thousand passengers were using the service to journey elsewhere. Almost all were coming along for the scenic ride, to enjoy a day out in the Yorkshire Dales or Eden Valley, to meet up with friends, to make friends, to enjoy shopping in Carlisle or have a meal in a country pub. A significant few came from other parts of the UK or further afield just to enjoy our northern scenery from this unique train service.

"The atmosphere on DalesRail is also unique. On the outward journey there is a buzz of conversation, a sense of anticipation, of people walking up and down the train to talk to other regulars, of stewards checking how people are spending their day and offering advice and reassurance. On the return journey people chat in groups at stations about their day whilst awaiting the arrival of the return train and almost everybody, walkers and day-trippers, have had an enjoyable time."

Northern said that they were ‘working with stakeholders’ to reintroduce the service in 2024.

The operator has also withdrawn its early morning 4.56am departure from Middlesbrough to Whitby on the Esk Valley Line through the North York Moors to allow additional capacity on the 10.19am service, which is popular with visitors to the seaside town.

A 5am service from Middlesbrough to Whitby has been removed to allow greater capacity on the 10.19am train

There is now a new weekday return service between Sheffield and Cleethorpes, but cuts to Bradford’s lines. Reduced demand during off-peak periods has seen trains between Bradford Forster Square, Ilkley and Skipton reduced to hourly, with the twice-hourly service remaining only during rush hours.