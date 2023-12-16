The maintenance operating contract for the 100-year-old locomotive expires this month and owners the National Railway Museum have admitted that decisions on renewal or re-tendering have been deferred while the engine’s future is evaluated.

The Flying Scotsman’s centenary year concluded with a visit to the NRM at York’s sister site, Locomotion in Shildon, and though it will remain there until January, it will not stay on public display.



Enthusiasts have expressed concern that the high cost of running the engine on the mainline could mean that it becomes a static exhibit instead of a working locomotive.

Crowds welcome back the Flying Scotsman back to Doncaster

Although the Scotsman, built in Doncaster in 1923, hauled a number of steam charters across the country this year, supporters have pointed out that in a challenging economic climate, it can be difficult to sell enough tickets for luxury trips to make them viable.

Another supporter with experience of the museums sector pointed out that attractions such as the NRM are also facing challenges in maintaining visitor numbers and funding needed for the upkeep of the engine. There are also concerns over the availability and price of future coal supplies due to the lack of domestic stocks.

The centenary did involve a number of events in Yorkshire that proved popular with fans, including a stay on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, a weekend visit to the Railport at Doncaster and a period on display in York – yet these appearances were mostly free for the public to access.

Posting in a Flying Scotsman fans’ forum, Craig Rothery said: “I was talking to her driver last Sunday at Carlisle and her mainline work is looking bleak form the end of this year, as no tender has been offered. We cannot lose this loco from the mainline again - she's simply too valuable to the nation.”

Garth Clarkson responded: “She has a valid boiler certificate, she should be out using it not wasting away. Plenty of time for her to be stuffed and mounted after the hard-won (and expensive) certificate expires. Perhaps, bearing in mind wear and tear, she could be restricted to shorter lighter but more frequent tours.”

Paul Young wrote: “Nobody has suggested mothballing her. They are just looking at her future. She has performed brilliantly in her centenary year doing far more than could reasonably be expected of a 100-year-old engine (many complements to the backstage crew). It is only fair that she should be protected and reined in a bit. Otherwise we will end up with the situation of Princess Elizabeth who broke down halfway through her ticket and will now be out for years.”

Richard Phillips added: “Thought after such a successful year they would want to keep it going, I know mainline is best for her, but surely at least passing her around the heritage lines around the country for visits would surely help all those out too, it always draws a crowd. I’d love to see and travel behind her again, but simply can not afford the huge costs of a mainline tour.”

Sean Barlow posted: “This decision is unfortunately not surprising and was somewhat inevitable in the circumstances. As someone involved in the museums sector, the sort of emails the NRM need right now is emails saying how much people would be prepared to pay for admission, how much extra they may be prepared to pay for drinks, cakes and other food in the Great Hall and Wonderlab cafes, how much extra people may be prepared to pay in the shop and if a business, how much extra they may be prepared to pay for venue hire packages."

Flying Scotsman has experienced long periods off the rails since she was retired by British Rail and passed through various private owners. From 2004 until 2016 the locomotive was not in mainline service as it underwent a significant overhaul.

An NRM spokesperson said “The National Railway Museum is focused on the delivery of Flying Scotsman's centenary celebrations which will conclude with a visit to Locomotion in Shildon between 16 December and 7 January.

“The current contract to maintain and operate Flying Scotsman runs until December 2023. After the success of Flying Scotsman's centenary year, and the locomotive's two popular visits to the NRM, the future operation of Flying Scotsman after this date is being carefully considered.

