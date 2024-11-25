'When I moved to Yorkshire I had to stop and pinch myself - it's so beautiful'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

My most enduring first memory is from when I first moved up here when Wilf and I got married and we lived at Burnt Yates near Harrogate. I grew up in low-lying Norfolk so to find myself living in the Dales with stunning views looking across the Nidderdale Valley, at times I would simply stop my car and pinch myself, it was so beautiful.

My father’s family came from Yorkshire. In fact, my grandmother was born in North Yorkshire and spent much of her early childhood here and so she loved it that I was moving up here.

The White Horse at Kilburn, North Yorkshire. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

We live in the Howardian Hills, an area of outstanding natural beauty, which is a wonderful area to bring up our three children. We are also lucky to be living near many super traditional market towns such as Easingwold and Thirsk. We are close to our Christmas trees plantation, and I love our Christmas decorations pop-up shop.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

Gosh, there is so much to do here. Perhaps walking around York and visiting an art gallery with our children. I know York quite well now as a lot of my interior design work is for clients living there. We are lucky to live near some good country pubs and so we enjoy a lovely long walk finishing up in a pub for lunch.

I am sure Fish and Chips would crop up with the girls too. The Hepworth Gallery, Wakefield is also fantastic, featuring so many of the great sculptures.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

We love the wide-open countryside around us which offers views across from the Dales to the Moors and the view of the White Horse from our kitchen window is pretty special.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

I think this would have to be Jessica Ennis Hill. She is such an amazing role model for girls and women and we all love watching the athletics especially at the Olympics.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for Dinner?

Dame Judi Dench, who was born in York and one of the greatest actresses. When you see her being interviewed you know that she has a fantastic sense of humour and very approachable.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

The Zillah Bell Gallery in Thirsk always has interesting and gorgeous paintings and drawings from famous artists as well new emerging ones too. Thirsk Hall Sculpture Park and gardens and the Newburgh Christmas Tree pop up shop at Newburgh Priory.

If you could choose somewhere, or some object, from or in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

I would love to have the Salts Mill, Saltaire. It is such a wonderful building housing fantastic art, David Hockney of course and so many crafts. It would have been very interesting to see what it would be like to see the cloth Mill in action in the 19th Century.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

It’s difficult to define Yorkshire’s unique identity as different parts of Yorkshire vary so widely. However, it is unique and that is because of the Yorkshire people and their traditions, and I love living among them.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

My children love taking part in all sports and so I enjoy following them around the county, mainly when they are playing hockey and cross-country running.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

There are so many it is hard to choose just one. The Star in the City, The Orchid in Harrogate, The Abbey Inn at Byland Abbey and of course, Betty’s tea room. Plus the Fauconberg Arms in Coxwold.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

The Cheeseboard in Harrogate, it has the most wonderful selection of local and countrywide cheeses as well as amazing selection of chutneys and jams plus everything else you need to put on your cheeseboard.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Since I have lived up here, the range of interior shops, the arts and crafts has really come alive. We have fantastic cities up here that provide a huge range of goods and services for this area, for example Redbrick Mill near Bradford for furniture and interiors and The Yorkshire Sculpture Park among others.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

The Bronte Sisters, these three talented sisters writing the classics including Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights still have a huge impact on the literary world. You can really see how the Yorkshire countryside impacted their work.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

The countryside is so beautiful, it cannot fail to influence the interiors of houses bringing the outside into schemes. The county has so much great art and design in its museums, buildings and towns, it is easy to be inspired.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

It has to be the James Herriot books. I remember reading the books as a child and watching the old television series and now our children also love watching it and live in the place where it all took place.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?