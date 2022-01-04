When's the right time to take down your Christmas tree? Here's what you said...

We asked you when you prefer to take down your tree - and the answers were rather varied.

Many people felt the twelfth day of Christmas - January 6 - was the most appropriate date, while others cited Candlemass, which involves keeping the tree up until February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the less traditional category, some said they make sure they take their tree down before they return to work, while others seem to want to get rid of it as soon as possible after Christmas.

Christmas trees at Newburgh Priory ready to be cut down and sold in 2020

Here's what you said:

"6th January little Christmas" - Carol Lennox

"Well some say 5th and some say 6th so I always do it on the 5th to be on the safe side." - Pauline Smith

"Before you go back to work" - Alyson Savage

"I think once new years day is over there is little point in leaving them up" - Andy Holdsworth

"By twelfth night for us, but it's personal choice!" - Chris Robinson

"At the conclusion of Christmas on 2nd February, Candlemass." - John Mitchell

"Never - it brightens everything up!" - David Ryder

"Whenever you want to" - Liz Bennett-Lund

"Our cats decided it was coming down. 27th December" - Mark Johnson

"Jan 6, if you’re religious or traditional. When the needles are dropping like crazy & you think it’s a fire danger also works. Mine’s down." - Heather Adelhelm

"December 26th when you've put them up on the 24th December" - David Jackson

"Christmas Day night" - Adam Wilkinson

"Whenever you want it's no one else business" - Pearl McGarry Hey

"12th night, 6th January or the Feast of the Epiphany. Any of those days will do..." - John Ellin

"When you feel like it. I love to see the fairy lights on of an evening ...magical" - Janet Gemmell

"Mine goes up christmas eve comes down boxing day I know I'm a kill joy" - Kevin Marsh

"2nd January. Get the house back in shape before back to work time" - Rodger Pearson

"It's always a shame to pack them in a box for 11 months. I have some white fairy lights round the mantle piece all year." - Judith Robinson

"Whenever I can get some unsuspecting soul to climb into the loft for the boxes…." - Kirsty Bridgwood

"When ever one feels like it unless one is superstitious then its 12th night." - Beverley Jones

"Usually start jan 1st and do a bit each day so that it doesnt suddenly look empty." - Elaine Hancock

"Ours always comes down 27th or 28th Dec. Christmas is over." - Anita Smith

"Before the ornaments look dusty! Packed it all away yesterday & today. Next December will be here soon enough!" - Jan Murphy

"Our Christmas tree took itself down!" - Charlotte Rose

"Some like the Queen leave up until the end of Epiphany." - Carol Rosbrook