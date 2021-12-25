When's the right time of day to eat Christmas dinner? Here's what you said...

While many people said they based the timing of their Christmas dinner around the Queen's Speech, for others, the pub closing time was more relevant.

Here's what you said:

"When I was small we were snacking all day on treats etc. Didn't really care about the dinner. Now we eat it when I'm sober enough to cook it and serve it up! Then I don't really remember it. Great chillout day!" - Bernadette Hill

When do you eat Christmas dinner? Image: freeskyline - stock.adobe.com

"When I was growing up we had Christmas dinner at lunch time, then when I got married it depended on shift rotas. Now, we have the meal at about six, having grazed throughout the day on nibbles!" - Susan Millwood

"When it’s ready ! As my mum used to say !!" - Sue Denton

"After the Queens speech, but before only fools and horses!!" - Stig Gledhill

"After breakfast, but before tea-time." - Bob Eastwood

"Aim for 2ish but depends on other peoples schedules. When my son had to work Xmas day we wouldn't eat till turned 6" - Diane Bark

"When the chef says it’s ready!!" - Jan Lonsdale

"In our house it was about 9pm Christmas Eve." - Michael Winter

"Go to pub for two hours and then cook it. So about 17:00" - Peter Corrigan

"Depends if you work for an emergency or essential service?" - Carol Noon

"I would say most have it between 1 n 4pm" - Anthony Earnshaw

"After you’ve finished the first selection box, chocolate orange and bottle of fizz." - Ginette Alexander

"1pm so you have time and room for a buffet tea" - Lorraine Webb

"When the blokes decide to come home from the pub" - Kathryn Daughtry

"Whenever the harassed cook will say 'Come and get it'" - Elizabeth Henderson

"Whenever it's ready don't care it's always so nice! Usually between 1 and 3ish" - Becki Randtoul

"Well, you’ve had a late breakfast, after opening presents…so probably around 5 or so…" - Karen Taverniti

"Our Mum or Grandma, would always cook it for around 2pm when we were kids, but I don't give us a set time, when it's ready is when we eat" - Joanne Mcnicholas

"Usually for us, dinner time which in our house is around 6pm." - David Beevers

"In the days before pubs opened for 24 hours, it used to be 15 minutes after the pub shut on a Sunday to allow for the man of the house to get home. Which was either 2PM or 2:30PM so in effect 2:15 or 2:45!" - Ian Roy

"1.30 before the queen's speech then chill out with beer,wine and chocolate lovely end of story" - Michael Mansell

"When growing up our Sunday dinner was always ready for 2" - Valerie Gilbert

"2pm ready for Queens Speech before pud at 3pm, then pud then a whole hour and a half later a mince pie and a cup of tea then feel sick for the rest of the day!" - Alexandra Callow

"Each family has different needs such as younger children so the timing may change as different needs take upper hand. No hard & fast rules surely, anyway!" - Marilyn Maddock

"Between 3 and 4 for me" - Marina Byrom

"Dinner time, NOT tea time" - Chris Bryant

"3.10 after Her Majesty has spoken" - Sandra Withington