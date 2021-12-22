When do pubs in York open and close on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve?

Sometimes it’s nice to sit in a cosy pub for a pint, hot chocolate or mulled wine on Christmas Day, but it’s not always clear what their opening hours are on those days in particular.
We’ve made it easy for you by compiling a list of all pubs in York which are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.
O’Neill’s
The pub is near the Jorvik Viking Centre and has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 882 reviews.
The address is: 10 Low Ousegate, York, YO1 9QU.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
12pm to 11pm
Christmas Day
Closed
Boxing Day
10am to 11pm
New Year’s Eve
12pm to 1am
Golden Lion
This pub is just walking distance away from one of York’s most famous landmarks, York Minster.
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,068 reviews.
The address is: 9 Church Street, York, YO1 8BG.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
11am to 11pm
Christmas Day
Closed
Boxing Day
12pm to 11pm
New Year’s Eve
TBC
Windmill Inn
This pub has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 926 reviews.
The address: 14-16 Blossom Street, York, YO24 1AJ.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
11am to 11pm
Christmas Day
11:30am to 9pm
Boxing Day
12pm to 10pm
New Year’s Eve
TBC
Harkers York
This pub has a rating of four stars on Google with 958 reviews.
The address: 1 St Helen’s Square, York, YO1 8QN.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
11:30am to 11pm
Christmas Day
12pm to 5pm
Boxing Day
10am to 10:30am
New Year’s Eve
11:30am to 1am
The Old White Swan Goodramgate
This pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,745 reviews.
The address: 80 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LF.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
10am to 11pm
Christmas Day
10am to midnight
Boxing Day
10am to 10:30pm
New Year’s Eve
10am to 11pm
Ye Olde Starre Inne
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,049 reviews.
The address is: 40 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AS.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
11am to 12am
Christmas Day
12pm to 5pm
Boxing Day
12pm to 11pm
New Year’s Eve
TBC
Lendal Cellars
This pub has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 994 reviews.
The address is: 26 Lendal, York, YO1 8AA.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
11am to 11pm
Christmas Day
12pm to 5pm
Boxing Day
11am to 11pm
New Year’s Eve
TBC
Ainsty
The pub has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 411 reviews.
The address: 59 Boroughbridge Road, Holgate, York, YO26 5SQ.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
11am to 11pm
Christmas Day
11am to 10pm
Boxing Day
11am to 10pm
New Year’s Eve
TBC