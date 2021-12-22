When do pubs in York open and close on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve?

A bartender serving customers. (Pic credit: Chris Etchells)

Sometimes it’s nice to sit in a cosy pub for a pint, hot chocolate or mulled wine on Christmas Day, but it’s not always clear what their opening hours are on those days in particular.

We’ve made it easy for you by compiling a list of all pubs in York which are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

O’Neill’s

The pub is near the Jorvik Viking Centre and has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 882 reviews.

The address is: 10 Low Ousegate, York, YO1 9QU.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

12pm to 11pm

Christmas Day

Closed

Boxing Day

10am to 11pm

New Year’s Eve

12pm to 1am

Golden Lion

This pub is just walking distance away from one of York’s most famous landmarks, York Minster.

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,068 reviews.

The address is: 9 Church Street, York, YO1 8BG.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

11am to 11pm

Christmas Day

Closed

Boxing Day

12pm to 11pm

New Year’s Eve

TBC

Windmill Inn

This pub has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 926 reviews.

The address: 14-16 Blossom Street, York, YO24 1AJ.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

11am to 11pm

Christmas Day

11:30am to 9pm

Boxing Day

12pm to 10pm

New Year’s Eve

TBC

Harkers York

This pub has a rating of four stars on Google with 958 reviews.

The address: 1 St Helen’s Square, York, YO1 8QN.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

11:30am to 11pm

Christmas Day

12pm to 5pm

Boxing Day

10am to 10:30am

New Year’s Eve

11:30am to 1am

The Old White Swan Goodramgate

This pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,745 reviews.

The address: 80 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LF.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

10am to 11pm

Christmas Day

10am to midnight

Boxing Day

10am to 10:30pm

New Year’s Eve

10am to 11pm

Ye Olde Starre Inne

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,049 reviews.

The address is: 40 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AS.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

11am to 12am

Christmas Day

12pm to 5pm

Boxing Day

12pm to 11pm

New Year’s Eve

TBC

Lendal Cellars

This pub has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 994 reviews.

The address is: 26 Lendal, York, YO1 8AA.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

11am to 11pm

Christmas Day

12pm to 5pm

Boxing Day

11am to 11pm

New Year’s Eve

TBC

Ainsty

The pub has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 411 reviews.

The address: 59 Boroughbridge Road, Holgate, York, YO26 5SQ.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

11am to 11pm

Christmas Day

11am to 10pm

Boxing Day

11am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve