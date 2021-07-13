The best pubs and bars in York to watch sport

With the start of the new football season almost upon as - as well as the Olympics starting shortly - here are a few of the best places to watch sport in the historic city.

Golden Lion

Golden Lion is in York city centre and is a cosy, traditional pub that streams sports regularly.

The pub has multiple screens for showing sporting events and serves traditional British food including a range of pies.

Golden Lion, 9 Church Street, York, YO1 8BG

The Ainsty

The Ainsty, in York, is a large pub that has multiple TV screens throughout the venue streaming all the major sporting games.

There are also dartboards, a pool table and a jukebox for any entertainment before and after the big game.

The Ainsty, 59 Boroughbridge Road, Holgate, York, YO26 5SQ

Cross Keys

Cross Keys is a historic Victorian pub that streams live sport and is located near York Minster.

The pub also boasts an ‘urban outdoor seating area’ if you’d prefer to enjoy a pint outside and serves a range of craft beer including Beavertown, Tiny Rebel and Curious Brew Lager.

Cross Keys, 34 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LF

The Micklegate at 127

The Micklegate at 127 is a great place to watch sport with friends. The pub has 12 TVs and a large screen meaning you can view the game from almost anywhere in the venue.

Serving several different ales including Saddle Tank Amber Beer, the pub is a traditional style setting with high bar stools and tables throughout.

The Micklegate at 127, 127 Micklegate, York, YO1 6LB

The Keystones

The Keystones is a lively pub that is popular with both students and locals, streaming sports every week.

Inside, the pub has wooden beams across the ceiling and a pool table, there is also a beer garden outside with impressive views of the historic city wall.

The Keystones, 4 Monkgate, York, YO31 7PE

O’Neill’s York

O’Neill’s is an Irish bar in York city centre and shows big-screen sport and has a menu of Irish-influenced food including dishes like steak and Guinness pie.

O’Neill’s York, 10 Low Ousegate, York, YO1 9QU

The Priory

The Priory is a traditional British pub and is located near York train station.

It has multiple TV screens throughout the venue as well as a beer garden to enjoy food and drink outside.

The menu features a selection of loaded fries, including pizza fries topped with cheese and pepperoni - perfect to watch any big game with.

The Priory, 103 Micklegate, York, YO1 6LB

The Old White Swan

The Old White Swan is a traditional and characterful pub dating back to the 16th century and is located near York Minster.

A great place to celebrate big games at, The Old White Swan has an impressive drinks menu and has 15 different whiskeys to choose from.

The Old White Swan, 80 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LF

The Punch Bowl

The Punch Bowl, in York, has Sky Sports and regularly streams sports games such as football on a big screen.

A historic pub dating back hundreds of years, the establishment has a dart board, pool table and a classic British pub menu featuring speciality pies.

The Punch Bowl, 7 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AN

Nags Head

Nags Head is located near York city centre and shows live sports every day.

Inside it features open fireplaces and bare brick walls that add character, as well as bar stools and benches.

It is a traditional pub that stocks local beer such as John Smiths and has a beer garden if you want to enjoy a pint of your favourite ale outside.