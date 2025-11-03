Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That title belongs to Ebenezer Place, Wick, in the far north of Scotland. There is also a slightly shorter street in Bacup, Lancashire.

But York’s Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate can claim bragging rights as the shortest in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said to date from the year 1505, the meaning of its odd name has had various interpretations over the centuries.

Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate in York

The one that is often mentioned is “Neither-One-Thing-Or-The-Other-Street”, but according to a plaque placed there by York Civic Trust the original name was “Whitnourwhatnourgate”, which has its origins in Old English and has been deciphered as “What a Street”.

A later name was Whitney Whatneygate.

Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate lies at the south end of Colliergate at its junction with another medieval street, prosaically called Pavement, and a 1950s creation named Stonebow.

It lies just round the corner from York’s best-known street, The Shambles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally it would have had buildings on either side but during street widening work around the middle of the 18th century those standing on its east side were cleared.

The street’s most interesting building was St. Crux Church, which dated from the early 1400s and had an Italianate tower.

However, it was demolished in 1887 and today the main building in Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate is St. Crux Parish Hall, which stands on the site of the church and has its entrance on The Shambles.

Constructed with materials from the old church, including the Perpendicular east window, the hall’s interior contains many fixtures from the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad