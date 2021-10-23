The historic building, which is famously said to be the inspiration behind Bram Stoker's Dracula, wasn't lit up for Halloween last year due to the coronavirus pandemic - but it is returning with a bang for 2021.

Aside from visitors being able to wander around the ruins after dark until October 31, this year Heritage England is also running another event.

A Night of Victorian Gothic is a "spell binding promenade performance", which takes visitors through the ruins where they will meet different characters along the way.

Whitby Abbey lit up

The Victorian characters will be trying to deal with a supernatural force which has been unleashed on Whitby as part of the performance.

Visitors can keep warm up with hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows around a fire pit, while there will also be food and drink, including a Whitby Lighthouse Toddy – a gin, white wine, mulled-flavoured cocktail.

Paul Robson, head of events at English Heritage, which owns the property, said: “Having had to cancel last year’s event due to Covid, we are thrilled to be able to run this again.

The abbey is lit up in homage to Bram Stoker's Dracula

"We’re looking forward to the new performance - A Night of Victorian Gothic - which promises to be a treat for our visitors. Wrap up warm, bring a torch and enjoy a wonderful evening with us at Whitby Abbey. ”

Tickets for English Heritage members cost £5 for adults, £3 for children and £4 for concessions, and for the general public cost £12.50 for adults, £10 for children (aged five to 17) and £8 for concessions.

Doors open at 6pm and A Night of Victorian Gothic runs from 6.15pm to 7.30pm and is repeated again from 7.45pm to 9pm.