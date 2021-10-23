The historic building, which is famously said to be the inspiration behind Bram Stoker's Dracula, wasn't lit up for Halloween last year due to the coronavirus pandemic - but it is returning with a bang for 2021.
Aside from visitors being able to wander around the ruins after dark until October 31, this year Heritage England is also running another event.
A Night of Victorian Gothic is a "spell binding promenade performance", which takes visitors through the ruins where they will meet different characters along the way.
The Victorian characters will be trying to deal with a supernatural force which has been unleashed on Whitby as part of the performance.
Visitors can keep warm up with hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows around a fire pit, while there will also be food and drink, including a Whitby Lighthouse Toddy – a gin, white wine, mulled-flavoured cocktail.
Paul Robson, head of events at English Heritage, which owns the property, said: “Having had to cancel last year’s event due to Covid, we are thrilled to be able to run this again.
"We’re looking forward to the new performance - A Night of Victorian Gothic - which promises to be a treat for our visitors. Wrap up warm, bring a torch and enjoy a wonderful evening with us at Whitby Abbey. ”
Tickets for English Heritage members cost £5 for adults, £3 for children and £4 for concessions, and for the general public cost £12.50 for adults, £10 for children (aged five to 17) and £8 for concessions.
Doors open at 6pm and A Night of Victorian Gothic runs from 6.15pm to 7.30pm and is repeated again from 7.45pm to 9pm.
Visitors are advised to book in advance. For more information, click here.