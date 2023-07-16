All Sections
Whitby Old Town Hall: Restoration and transformation of historic hall approved by councillors

The restoration and change of use of Whitby’s Old Town Hall has been unanimously approved by councillors.
Anttoni James Numminen
By Anttoni James Numminen
Published 16th Jul 2023, 04:00 BST

The Grade-II* Listed building will become an art gallery, museum, public space, and retail area with increased facilities also set to be provided to market traders.

Although no Whitby councillors were present at the meeting, committee members commended the scheme for bringing the building back into use and making it “modern and safe”.

Coun Eric Broadbent said: “I’ve visited that market place on many occasions, and it definitely needs what is being proposed today.”

Old Town Hall in WhitbyOld Town Hall in Whitby
Old Town Hall in Whitby

The plan includes the renovation of the first floor and attic rooms – which have not been occupied or used since 2017 – as an art gallery and studio for resident artists, whilst a kitchenette, heating, and a bathroom would also be added in addition to proposed window repairs.

The market square outside the Old Town Hall, which is still regularly used as an outdoor market, is also set to receive upgrades, with level paving and hand railings put in to improve accessibility.

North Yorkshire Council has said work on the project is set to start later this year and will be completed by March 2025.

The scheme received a Towns Fund contribution of £1m but earlier this year the council admitted there was a “circa £500,000 shortfall within the scheme” and confirmed that “match-funding still needs to be secured for the glazed element of the scheme”.

