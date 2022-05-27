A total of 1,369 people attended the event in North Yorkshire on Thursday evening dressed as the ghoulish character, breaking the record of 1,039 set in Doswell, Virginia, in 2011.

“We’ve just broken the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Vampires with 1369 vampires!” tweeted English Heritage.

“We’d like to say a BIG thank you to everyone who has come along to Whitby Abbey to help make this happen – you all looked fang-tastic!”

