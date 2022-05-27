The “vampires” needed to stand together in the same place for five minutes to break the record, which they did by more than 300 people.
The “vampires” needed to stand together in the same place for five minutes to break the record, which they did by more than 300 people.

Whitby vampires: 1,369 gather at Whitby Abbey to break world record on anniversary of Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Whitby Abbey celebrated the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker’s Dracula by breaking the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires.

By Grace Hammond
Friday, 27th May 2022, 9:50 am

A total of 1,369 people attended the event in North Yorkshire on Thursday evening dressed as the ghoulish character, breaking the record of 1,039 set in Doswell, Virginia, in 2011.

“We’ve just broken the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Vampires with 1369 vampires!” tweeted English Heritage.

“We’d like to say a BIG thank you to everyone who has come along to Whitby Abbey to help make this happen – you all looked fang-tastic!”

Scroll down to see the most striking photos from the event.

1. How did they get up there?

A vampire poses amongst the ruins [Image: James Hardisty]

Photo Sales

2. World Record

1,369 people dressed as vampires congregated in Whitby

Photo Sales

3. Making memories

A vampire takes a photo of the scene [Image: James Hardisty]

Photo Sales

4. Mini vamps

Children enjoying the spooky event [Image: James Hardisty]

Photo Sales
WhitbyWhitby AbbeyNorth YorkshireEnglish Heritage
Next Page
Page 1 of 5