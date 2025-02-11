Ashley Daniels would like to meet the Leeds United team, to keep his father happy. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 22nd January 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I’m really not sure about the very first but I do remember driving past the Yorkshire Post building near Leeds City Centre and feeling a sense of pride as a kid, it was such an iconic piece of architecture.

Those were the days when I was being driven to my swimming classes and competitions at the old Leeds International Pool, now also part of the city’s history. I really don’t get back home as much as I ought to, but that’s because of my theatre work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Daniels

When I do, I’m always noticing how much has been demolished and all the new buildings that have appeared.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

I love York, it has a lovely energy, and I first discovered that when a mate and I used to get the train or the bus over from Leeds, because we’d both been cast in a production of Miss Saigon, which went on at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre – it was around that time that I was getting more and more set on carving out a career on stage. I found the city really exciting, but that it also had a picturesque charm.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

Ashley also loves taking a walk on Yorkshire's many canals. Picture By James Hardisty. Date: 24th September 2024.

Going for a greasy fry-up in a cafe for breakfast, a walk down the Leeds Liverpool canal, stopping off at a pub for a Sunday roast and a few pints and then watching some local Am/Dram in the evening.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

I love walking along the canal in summer, it can be anywhere – and the reason is that it’s generally a good long way from a road, you get peace and quiet, and there’s plenty of wildlife. I love canals for their tranquility, and I don’t like the sea, because it’s a bit too noisy and dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

We tread on dangerous ground here. I followed a bit of rugby league when I was younger, and then drama and performance took over. Then, moving to South London, I started to follow Crystal Palace – not that I go to any matches, or very few, because work gets in the way.

My dad, a devoted Leeds United man through and through, is mildly ashamed of me, to say the least. To make him happy, I’ll choose any of the current team, and have a few beers with them – and my dad.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Lemon – aka Leigh Francis – because he is a great example of someone who has carved out a fine career by working hard, and going for a goal.

I love a person who has been told ‘No, that’s not for you, you won’t make it’, and who metaphorically sticks two fingers up and replies ‘Just you watch me!’ under their breath.

Name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’

The Corn Exchange in Leeds always has great food and shops, and it’s beautifully designed. We’d always pop in there, my mates and I, whenever we got away from Morley. It’s one of the city’s treasures.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be one of the Leeds theatres, and I’d probably go for the Playhouse. One day wouldn’t be enough to stage a production, but I’d like to be shown around, left to my own devices, and then start planning how I could develop something, and use all the space.

The other thing I’d do is to change the name back to The West Yorkshire Playhouse. Leeds Playhouse implies – to me – that it’s only there for the people of Leeds. It’s not, it’s for all of West Yorkshire, and for Yorkshire, and for anyone who wants to rock up. Change it back.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The people and their pride in being from Yorkshire, also Yorkshire puddings and the unique Yorkshire expressions, slang, and dialects.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub? My dad and I love Whitelocks in Leeds, I think it might be the oldest pub in Leeds? Lovely atmosphere, great beers and ales, traditional food, and some lovely characters. Long may it thrive.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I love cooking, so any great farm shop, or deli or independent store, any market, always gets my vote. Making dinner in the evening just helps me chill down and unwind.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Certainly, the Yorkshire I know today is very different from when I was younger, a certain amount of gentrification has definitely occurred. I don’t think it’s been made any the worse - yet - but we run the risk of gentrifying much of the character out of the county, and bricking it all over. We must be very careful with the underlying infrastructure.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My parents, Pat and Dave. They have always been there for me, always supportive, always encouraging, and always at the end of the phone if I ever need them.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Definitely, The theatrical scene in Yorkshire allowed me to gain the experience I needed to feel confident to take the leap into what is a scary industry.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book

I love Charlotte Bronte’s Wuthering Heights, a book which, when you get into it, is so evocative and powerful.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

I’d maybe send them to Leeds City Centre on a Saturday night, which would be a trial by fire, and certainly very lively.