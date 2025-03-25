'Why I'd love to say thank you to Judi Dench for how she treated my mum'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

We had a holiday to Yorkshire when I was about five, on a place called Hag Farm, near Ilkley – the first time that I can remember seeing real trees and greenery and plants.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

The Dales, there are so many beautiful nooks and crannies. You’re driving along, down what you think is a familiar road, you turn left instead of right, and a whole new and remarkable view is there in front of you.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

Visting a garden that we haven’t been to before, or re-visiting one that we love, or having a few days in Whitby.

Do you have a favourite walk?

All around the Ingleton waterfalls – it’s not too long a walk, but the scenery and the natural features are stunning, and there’s a rather good ice cream van en route for refreshment.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Joe Root, a lad who I admire a lot – having lunch with him, I hope, would be an informative and lively affair.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

When we lived in London, my mum used to be a cleaner, what they used to call a char. And one house she went to was very posh indeed, on Chelsea’s Cheyne Walk, right next to the Thames. A lot of the guests wouldn’t even recognise that she existed, let alone give her the time of day.

One, however, was the exception, a young lady called Judi Dench. She’d always talk to mum, ask how the family were, what we were up to. She treated my mum like a human being, and for that, I owe her a huge “thank you”.

What’s your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’?

St. Aiden’s RSPB Nature Reserve, on the outskirts of Leeds. Once, a heavily industrialised area, with lots of mines , and now all flooded and marshy, with amazing reedbeds and an abundance of wildlife. Glorious.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

Burnby Hall Gardens, near Pocklington, which have been lovingly restored to their former glory. There was an Edwardian firm called Backhouse, who created many rockery features in the grander houses of England back in Edwardian times, and their efforts here are quite remarkable.

They were restored just before the pandemic, and now, they really are stunning in their planting and displays. And being in control at Harlow Carr, with full access to it all, would be a great honour, as well.

What gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The sheer size of it – the Wolds, the Dales, the coast, the busy cities. The friendly people, who are always very direct. People will engage you in conversation even if you are a stranger. Try saying “thank you” to a bus driver in London, and see the looks that you get.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

Yorkshire cricket, every time. I just hope that they emerge with honours and renewed and invigorated determination from the place that they’ve recently been.

Do you have a favourite pub?

We used to love going to the Three Acres Inn at Roydhouse, and then they had that awful fire. We hear that they’ll be re-opening later this year, and as soon as they do, we’ll be booking a table.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Blacker Hall Farm Shop – I don’t eat meat, but Lynne does, and says what exceptional quality it is. For me, their selection of fish is first rate, as is their range of cheeses. Support your local businesses.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Not in its friendliness, no, but I’m wondering if that sense of community is now as strong as it was?

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

There are two. The first is Yorkshire’s adoptive and much-loved son Kevin Sinfield. And the Leeds-born diplomat and plantsman Sir Peter Smithers. He worked with Ian Fleming during the war, and legend has it that he was the model for James Bond.

He was a plant expert, had a huge garden, and even had plants named after him. Mind you, thinking about 007 carefully tending his vegetable patch does rather boggle the mind, doesn’t it?

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Absolutely. We must retain our reputation for having some of the best seats of learning in Great Britain. I was walking through the grounds of Huddersfield University a few years back, and a young mum with a pushchair and several other youngsters was coming toward me, I heard her say: “One day, I want all of you to come here!” She knew that learning matters, and she had aspirations for her kids.

Name your favourite Yorkshire artist

David Hockney – we love all of his paintings. We were walking in Bridlington one day, at the time that he lived there, and a slightly familiar figure was coming in the opposite direction. There was a vast cloud of cigarette smoke all around him. Who else could it have been?

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

York. Gardens, museums, galleries, shops, good little restaurants. But please do something about the traffic!