His images may be seen at the Ryedale Folk Museum in the picturesque village of Hutton-le-Hole. Another plus is that some of his work shows aspects of former rural working life which the museum embraces.

Hayes was born at York in 1871, son of a boot and shoemaker. Showing an early interest in the arts he attended the York School of Art for around ten years.

After his father's sudden death in 1896, Hayes took over the family shoe business for around 15 months, and then became a designer at Rowntree's Cocoa Works.

Lastingham feeding time. Two women feeding chickens and geese. Courtesy Ryedale Folk Museum

During a year there, his interest in photography grew until he became a photographic assistant at George Henry Thwaites' firm in High Petergate, York.

Branching out on his own account and marrying Margaret Harland in July 1904, the couple began a photographic business and in time had a studio built in a garden behind the house where they lived in Monkgate.

During 1911, Hayes moved his family, business and studio to 'Beck Garth', Hutton-le-Hole – just 25 miles north of York in the parish of Lastingham. The total population of Hutton at this time was 256.

Although photographing a wide range of subjects, the most rewarding activity, artistically and financially for Hayes was producing postcard views.

Hayes Kirkbymoorside. The Scots Greys' departure from Ravenswyke Park. Courtesy Ryedale Folk Museum

They allowed him to freely choose the subject matter and exercise his skill and judgement over the way it should be created.

His photograph of ‘A Farndale Small Holding’ shows a ploughman scratching a living with primitive ploughing equipment and reveals farming could be a very hard life.

In ‘Feeding Time for the Ducks and Chickens at Lastingham’, women are seen in newly washed and ironed pinafores.

Hayes’ topographical photographic postcards are eagerly collected today. They all have a unique value in that each one was either printed by him or under his direct supervision.

Hutton le Hole man on 'revolving horse' surrounded by crowd at village fair. Courtesy Ryedale Folk Museum

His photographs were also used by other postcard publishers including Arthur & Co. of Davygate, York.

Additionally, farmers asked him to photograph their horses, dogs, calves, bullocks, pigs and poultry.

From his notes, Hayes reveals being overwhelmed by postcard orders flooding in from school groups, post offices and other organisations.

One example was a shop in West End, Kirkbymoorside run by Mary Ann Charter. One year, she bought 2,728 postcards.

York group portrait of platform choir at Centenary Wesleyan Sunday School anniversary. Courtesy Ryedale Folk Museum

Besides carrying out photographic work his income was underpinned by giving photographic lessons as well as instruction in painting and drawing.

The Scots Greys, formally known as the Royal Scots Greys, have a long and distinguished history. By 1912, the Scots Greys had moved to Ravenswick Park in rural North Yorkshire, owned by the Holt family.

Their presence in this quiet corner of Yorkshire was relatively brief and their departure was captured in a series of photographs by Hayes.

The images also offer a rare glimpse into the regiment at a time when cavalry was still considered an essential part of Britain’s military strength.

Although living quite an idyllic, comfortable life, Hayes saw there were people less fortunate than himself in York and the surrounding areas. Ultimately, this led him to produce a number of pictures reflecting the social conditions of the time as well as material to illustrate an exhibition about consumption. Two of his sisters, Jane and Anne had both died from the disease.

The photographer’s activities were interrupted by the First World War and he struggled in vain to return to them after the cessation of hostilities.

Kirkby Moorside. View of babies' ward at Yorkshire Orthopaedic Childrens Hospital. Courtesy Ryedale Folk Museum

In 1916, Hayes was forced to lodge in York and find work with H.L. Lane a specialist portrait photographer and this stretched until October 1918.

Afterwards, he became manager of a photographic department at G. Coverdale & Sons in Parliament Street, York.

Yet, he still attempted to continue with his own postcard work, leaving examples for sale in local post offices. Also, being a Methodist lay preacher, he found opportunities to take and sell pictures of a variety of activities associated with that work.

A move to Scarborough then followed, being employed by John W. Gray's photographic firm and one of Hayes’ tasks was taking pictures on an arduous month-long tour in Scotland.

Leaving Scarborough after a year, he returned to Hutton-le-Hole, where his son Raymond helped to rekindle the business for a period.

William Hayes died on 30 October 1940.

The Ryedale Folk Museum’s original objects and artefacts, items of social and folk history, were amassed in the first instance by historian Wilfred Crosland (1876 – 1961) and Bertram Frank (known as Bert, 1919 – 1996).

From the start, the Museum’s aim was to share the stories of the ordinary ‘folk’ of the North York Moors.

But, March 28, 1964 is the date viewed as the Ryedale Folk Museum’s official foundation. Surviving there is Hayes’s Daylight Photographic studio.

Described as the most noticeably different structure within the museum’s 20 heritage buildings, it also represents the oldest surviving example of such a building in England.

First constructed in 1902, the studio was actually moved and recreated on two separate occasions.

The first move came amid concerns about the air quality for the family in its location in Monkgate, York.

On settling in to Hutton-le-Hole, the studio came with them – in pieces by horse and cart. The next (and final) move was much shorter – just across the village to Ryedale Folk Museum when the Hayes Studio was donated by son Raymond.

There was a desire to preserve this special building and allow the museum to conserve its story.

The studio had hosted his parents’ wedding reception at the turn of the century and was even lived in by the family for two years whilst they awaited the building of a new home.

It’s hard to imagine this, given its diminutive size and lack of facilities.

Predominantly, the Daylight Photography Studio was the base for William’s portraiture business. It was built to a specific template for studios at the turn of the century.

At that time, photographic portraits were becoming increasingly popular, replacing the much more time-consuming and expensive portrait paintings that preceded them.

William took the likenesses of his sitters in the studio against an elysian or antique-style backdrop.

In portrait work, he took great care with the composition and arrangement of his sitters who were photographed both inside the studio and outside in natural surroundings. Some of his more important sitters included members of the Rowntree family.

In order to reduce eye movement, ‘eye-rests’ were often used – small pictures on adjustable stands to give the sitter something on which to focus.

To help with relaxation, the room was furnished to resemble a respectable drawing room, with potted plants and furniture.

William also included some of his own artwork – two of his larger studies from antique sculpture – which are a reminder of his artistic talent after almost a decade attending York School of Art.

Within his adjoining darkroom and finishing room, William was able to develop his exposed plates quickly, whilst his subjects waited. Only when William was happy with the results would they leave.

Today, the studio at Ryedale Folk Museum is the perfect place for family fun – with Edwardian clothing for visitors to dress up in and take their own snaps against the original backdrop, part of the day out in North Yorkshire.

Further reading: Tony Buchanan William Hayes 1871-1940 York Photographic Artist (1986).