William Whiteley & Sons, Sheffield: The last industrial scissor-maker in the UK and the oldest scissorsmiths in the western world

Established in 1760, William Whiteley & Sons, is reputed to be the oldest surviving scissorsmiths in the western world, with its origins tracing back to a cutlery business in Sheffield.

The story of William Whiteley & Sons begins in the cutlery trade of Sheffield, where William Whiteley registered his scissors in 1760.

Initially focused on producing high-quality scissors and shears, the company quickly gained a reputation for excellence.

Whiteley’s tools were known for their precision and durability, becoming essential items for both domestic and industrial use.

William Whiteley & Sons, based on Rother Valley Way, in Holbrook, officially dates back to 1760 but the firm is believed to have been making scissors for even longer than that.

By the 19th century, William Whiteley & Sons had established itself as a leader in the manufacture of scissors and shears.

The company adapted to the changing demands of the Industrial Revolution, incorporating new materials and techniques into its production processes.

This period saw significant growth, with the company expanding its product range to meet the needs of a growing industrial workforce.

The World Wars presented both challenges and opportunities.

During both conflicts, the company played a vital role in supplying scissors and shears for military and medical use.

Despite the pressures of wartime production, Whiteley maintained its commitment to quality, ensuring that every product met the highest standards.

The Whiteley family’s involvement in the business spanned multiple generations, with each bringing fresh perspectives while upholding the company’s traditional values.

This family continuity provided stability and fostered a deep connection to the Sheffield community, where the company remained a significant employer and contributor to the local economy.

The post-war period saw William Whiteley & Sons embrace modernisation, integrating advanced machinery and techniques to enhance efficiency and maintain competitive edge.

Despite these changes, the company continued to produce scissors by hand, preserving the craftsmanship that had defined its products for centuries.

Today, William Whiteley & Sons is recognised globally for its high-quality scissors and shears, which are exported worldwide and used by professionals in various industries.

The company’s commitment to excellence ensures that every pair of scissors carries the legacy of Sheffield craftsmanship.

Throughout its long history, William Whiteley & Sons has remained deeply connected to the local community.

The company has provided stable employment for generations and actively supported local initiatives, embodying the resilience and generosity characteristic of Yorkshire.

The legacy of William Whiteley & Sons is celebrated in local history exhibitions and industrial heritage events, serving as a reminder of the enduring impact of Sheffield’s cutlery industry.