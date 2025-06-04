Wold Rangers: Fascinating history of rural folk who roamed Yorkshire looking for food, shelter and work

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the process of land enclosure between the 16th and 19th centuries, along with the introduction of agricultural machinery, created a landless and homeless class of rural folk.

Many migrated to industrial towns and cities and found work in the factories, but some remained, roaming the rural areas looking for seasonal work and being allowed to graze cattle on common land. The Wold Rangers was one such nomadic group.

Now a new exhibition pays tribute to these determined folk. The new Living Up Lanes: Stories of the Wold Rangers exhibition is at the Champney Treasure House Museum in Beverley.

Exhibition curator Sally Hayes with a nod to Croom Mabel who is still remembered by many for pushing her ancient pram full of rags along Wolds lanes in the Living Up Lanes: Stories of the Wold Rangers exhibition at the Champney Treasure House Museum in Beverley. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

The exhibition explores the stories and lives of Wold Rangers who roamed the Yorkshire Wolds looking for food, shelter and occasional work from the1850s to the 1950s.

Visitors will be able to delve into the history of characters including Horsehair Jack who landed up in court for stealing horsehair, Grumbling Soldier who went door-to-door polishing pans and Croom Mabel who is still remembered by many for pushing her ancient pram of rags along Wolds lanes.

Living Up Lanes runs throughout the summer until October 4.

Exhibition curator Sally Hayes from East Riding Museums has tracked down documents in the East Riding Archives, including entries into workhouses and court records, which show first-hand evidence of the Wold Rangers’ real lives.

The team also searched through newspapers to find intriguing stories, including that of antiquarian John Robert Mortimer buying fake flints made by a cunning Wold Ranger and ex-sailor Tin Whistle Joe.

Living Up Lanes is a partnership project with registered charity Wold Rangers Way, whose series of circular walks, launched in 2021, showcase the Wolds countryside and keep the rangers' stories alive.

Visit the Wold Rangers Way website for information on the walks as well as events for the Wolds Rangers Way Walking Festival which is being held this June: www.woldrangersway.org/.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "We are incredibly excited to present the 'Living Up Lanes: Stories of the Wold Rangers' exhibition at the Champney Treasure House Museum.

‘’This exhibition, crafted from the rich reminiscences shared by the public, insightful oral history recordings, and fascinating objects from the East Riding Museum, offers a unique glimpse into the lives of the Wold Rangers.

‘’By shedding light on these stories, we not only honour their legacy but also enrich our understanding of the region's cultural heritage.’’

As well as the exhibition, there is lots more to enjoy at the Champney Treasure House including new displays in the Museum, exhibitions in Beverley Art Gallery as well as the refurbished library and café.

For visitor information visit: www.eastridingmuseums.co.uk/