Work to build 65 homes on 'cherished parkland' in North Yorkshire to start this month

Avant Homes has bought up a stretch of “The Muddies” from Robertson Homes, in Ingleby Barwick, and has confirmed building work will begin this month.

Cabins and fencing have appeared near the stretch off Roundhill Avenue. Permission for 65 homes was granted back in 2017 in the face of a wave of objections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners tried to halt work after spotting great crested newts roaming near the site in 2020.

Roundhill Avenue in Ingleby Barwick

But, at the time, Robertson Homes said it was seeking out licences to push on with the new estate.

Detailed plans for the 65 four, five and six-bedrooms homes were granted by Stockton Council’s planning committee in June 2020 following an 8-4 vote.

Angry Thornaby councillor Steve Walmsley quoted Joni Mitchell at the time.

He added: “If ever there was a case of paving paradise and putting up a parking lot (it’s this) – wherever paradise has existed, they’ve just put up another 50 houses or so.”

A section 106 agreement between the council and developers in 2017 included the transfer of 12 acres of land to the authority to form part of Tees Heritage Park in return for the permission.

Discussion on bringing a country park and a bridge over the Tees have been held between council officials and Ingleby Barwick West councillors in the past.

Avant has confirmed it will transfer about 10 acres of land along the riverside to Stockton Council for the creation of a Heritage Park.

An Avant spokesperson added: “The land transfer will take place after the last occupation at the development.”

Ingleby councillors had opposed the 65 new homes when plans first emerged – with efforts launched to retain hedgerows once the green light came.

Coun Ross Patterson, member for Ingleby West, raised hopes of a country park in 2020 with a bridge near White House Farm also in the offing.

He said he and his Ingleby Barwick Independent Society were hoping to start work on designs for footpaths with council officials in 2022.

Coun Patterson said: “I have spoken to officers in landscaping – and we’re going to meet on that site in April so we can get something planned on what pathways go on that site.”

The IBIS member added they were also looking to get hold of land from nearby Betty’s Close Farm for the park – which he estimated would be around 45 acres.

Coun Patterson added: “Then you’ve got real options for a country park which would be great for dog walkers, great for people – even the Princess if you put a jetty in there or fishing places.