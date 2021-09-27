2. National Coal Mining Museum

The industrial building is located at the site of Caphouse Colliery in Wakefield and was founded in 1988 - it was then called the Yorkshire Mining Museum and was granted national status in 1995. Caphouse Colliery was sunk in the 1770s and the boiler house and stone and brick chimney at the museum are Grade II listed. The colliery closed in 1985 and the Yorkshire Mining Museum opened three years later. The museum provides guided underground tours that explore the conditions miners worked in and visitors can see the tools and machinery they used throughout the years. Other features include the pit head baths, steam winding house, boiler house and coal screening plant. Visitors can ride the paddy train and follow the nature trail near the Hope Pit and water filtration tanks.

Photo: Gary Longbottom