There is now less trouble at t’mill after a huge cash injection has been announced to save a historic Yorkshire building.

Funding has been secured to ensure Barnsley’s Worsbrough Mill museum will celebrates its 400th birthday in working order next year.

It follows the launch of a Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust (BMHT) £40,000 Trouble At T’Mill appeal, to replace an upright oak shaft.

Due to the urgency of the essential repair and an outpouring of public support – with £6,558 raised in the first two weeks – Barnsley Council is to provide the remaining funds.

Worsbrough Mill and Reservoir. Picture Scott Merrylees

It also acknowledges the tremendous efforts of BMHT and the generosity of the community.

The Trust, a charity, will continue sourcing further funds, to support longer-term plans for the mill and the town’s four other council run museums, Experience Barnsley, The Cooper Gallery, Elsecar Heritage Centre and Cannon Hall Museum and Worsbrough Mill.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/savethemill or text a donation to SAVETHEMILL followed by the amount you would like to donate (for example, SAVETHEMILL5 for £5) to 70450. You can also donate directly to BMHT on its website at www.bmht.org.

The mill, which has been grinding grain since 1625, is one of only a few remaining working mills in Yorkshire and until recently was capable of producing around 16 tons of grain each year, providing flour to local bakeries and artisan bread makers.

Worsbrough Mill, Barnsley. Miller Simon Dodd pictured

Nestled in 240-acre Worsbrough country park, next to a reservoir, it is a top tourist destination attracting over 250,000 visitors a year.

Coun Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We are delighted to announce the council will provide funding to ensure the vital repairs to Worsbrough Mill.

“This will build on donations already given by the public and local businesses following the tremendous efforts of Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust.

David Exley, Chair of the Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust, added: “This is truly wonderful news for Worsbrough Mill and for everyone who treasures its place in Barnsley’s heritage. Thanks to the Council’s support and the community’s generosity.”