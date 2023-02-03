The Vulcan To The Sky Trust is taking bookings for ‘ground run experiences’ where visitors will be able to hear the Cold War aircraft’s engines ‘howl’ for the last time.

XH558 was the last airworthy Vulcan until it was grounded in 2015, and it has been kept and maintained at Doncaster Sheffield Airport since 2011.

The fleet saw service in the Falklands War, but XH558 will be dismantled and moved to an as-yet-unknown new home in June due to the closure of the airport.

The experience sessions will give ticket-holders a chance to get close to the aircraft, meet the crew and hear engine testing.

The Vulcan at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Proceeds from the £125 tours will go towards the plane’s upkeep.

New dates on March 5 and 19 have been added due to high demand.

The sessions – either 9am-1pm or 12.30-4-30pm – include a welcome drink and lunch at The Harvey Arms in nearby Finningley and coach transfer to the site.

There will be an opportunity to look inside the cockpit and the Olympus engines will be powered up and the controls ‘exercised’. The bomb bay doors and brakes will be operated, and the party can stand beneath the aircraft’s wings.