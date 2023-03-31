All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
3 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
4 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
4 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

XH558 Vulcan: Iconic Cold War aircraft to remain at Doncaster Sheffield Airport for six extra months as Peel agree to extend lease

The Vulcan XH558 aircraft will remain in Doncaster for a further six months and may even stay permanently, its owners have revealed.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:59 BST

The Cold War-era plane was left homeless last year when Peel announced they were closing Doncaster Sheffield Airport, where the Vulcan had been kept since 2011. It last flew in 2015.

The lease with Peel is due to expire in June, but charity Vulcan To The Sky Trust have now confirmed that the agreement has been extended until the end of 2023 and there is even a possibility that the aircraft could remain indefinitely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement to supporters on the charity’s mailing list, they said: “We promised to update you as soon as we had news to share about the aircraft’s future. As you know we have been looking into various options for potential new locations for Vulcan XH558.

Most Popular
Clouds form over the Vulcan aircraft on the runway at the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Clouds form over the Vulcan aircraft on the runway at the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Clouds form over the Vulcan aircraft on the runway at the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport

"We can now confirm that the Vulcan to the Sky Trust and Peel L&P have been having positive discussions over the past few months exploring the future for the Vulcan including whether there can be any opportunities for the iconic aircraft to remain in Doncaster for a longer period. Whilst these discussions are ongoing, we are pleased to confirm that Peel L&P has agreed to extend our existing lease until the end of the year.”

The Trust had previously been negotiating with aviation museums over a potential home for the Avro plane, part of an RAF fleet which served in the Falklands War and were based at RAF Finningley, which later became the airport.

The airport closed to all aviation traffic in October last year and its future remains uncertain.

RAF