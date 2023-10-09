York Civic Trust criticise 'random mess' of new anti-terrorist bollards they fear will 'damage city's heritage' after Shambles cobbles were removed to make way for them
City of York Council’s ‘hostle vehicles measures’ scheme was rolled out in response to a number of terrorist attacks and incidents in European cities, but the barriers have been contentious from the start and the Civic Trust says public input into their design and placement has been limited.
They described them as ‘glorified bollards’ that are not in keeping with York’s history – and were shocked to hear that cobbles in The Shambles had had to be removed to make way for the barriers.
In 2021, their layout near the historic street was altered following complaints over access for both deliveries and wheelchair users.
The charity’s manager Duncan Marks said: “York’s city centre and economy relies on, and is made better by, the quality of its historic and modern streets and buildings. However, it is painfully obvious that the hostile vehicle measures - essentially glorified bollards - are not in keeping with the rest of the city, and is damaging to local heritage.”
There were no public consultations about the scheme because the regular planning process was bypassed.
Mr Marks added that there are concerns around bollards soon to be installed in front of the Grade I-listed Assembly Rooms on Blake Street.
"This is one of York’s most iconic Georgian buildings which for nearly 300 years has gone unobstructed by street clutter.”
The Civic Trust’s chief executive Andrew Morrison added: “If the planning process had been used and the public given adequate time to review the plans, then the schemes would have been improved. The low-level sensors act as trip hazards for many and the Shambles - which is York’s most popular street - has been damaged. Now that there is time before the next installation, the council should facilitate public consultation on these measures, both to protect York’s heritage and to reduce the issues they pose to pedestrians, particularly those with low mobility.”
Mr Marks said: “The current hostile vehicle measures on Spurriergate do not bring confidence that the council will not cause harm in the next round of installation. The bollards are a cluttered mess, including an old iron bollard required to protect one of the new sensors from vehicles hitting it. The relaying of the paving on Spurriergate has resulted in a random mess of partly painted yellow lines scattered across the whole area. Surely we can do better than this for York?”